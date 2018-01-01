Preview: Nets hope to get 2018 off to a good start versus Magic

Nets (13-23) kick off 2018 with a game against the Magic (12-25) at Barclays Center.

Brooklyn is coming back from a tough road trip that saw it finish 1-4 and will hope to ring in the New Year on the right foot against Orlando. Despite being in a rough patch of form, Kenny Atkinson will overall be happy with the progress made by his team this season so far.

There aren’t many teams that can navigate losing its starting backcourt for a significant stretch and remain competitive, but the Nets have made plenty of strides in comparison to last season. They didn’t win their 13th game until March 19 in the previous campaign. In those victories, Brooklyn could count results against several teams from the 2017 playoffs, including the Eastern Conference Champions in the Cavaliers. The team has also seen several players show significant improvement in Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert.

The Nets will look to build on all of that when they face the Magic in the third game of their season series. The two sides split their first two games in the opening week of the season. Orlando isn’t the same team it was back in October, where it finished the month 5-2. The team improved to 8-4 on Nov. 10 but followed that by winning only four of its next 25 games. These are the type of games that Nets need to secure victory in order to continue their progress, but they’ll need to be wary of Aaron Gordon, who has flashed All-Star caliber play throughout the season.

Here’s Three Things to Watch for:

Key Matchup: Aaron Gordon vs. Hollis-Jefferson

Gordon missed the series opener against the Nets, a 126-121 win for Brooklyn, but he more than made up for it in the second game. The athletic forward poured in a career-high 41 points to lead the Magic to a 125-121 victory.

The Nets had no answer for Gordon, who shot 14-for-18 (including 5-for-5 from behind the arc) and added 14 rebounds. Hollis-Jefferson, a solid defender, has improved from the last time these two teams met and the Nets will need him to slow down the Magic’s star if they want to get a result.

Nets Need to Resolve Slow Start Issue

It’s been said a few times in this space, but Brooklyn has to improve its sense of urgency in the first quarter. Slow starts plagued the team in the past few weeks. The Nets have trailed after the opening 12 minutes in six of their last 10 games – the team is 2-8 in that stretch. As Atkinson once said, Brooklyn can’t afford to “save” its best until it falls behind, it has to play consistently throughout the game.

The Nets bench has bailed the team out in several games, either resulting in a win (as the case was in Miami) or a rally that falls short. Yet, it appeared as the second unit is starting to get fatigued by playing extensive minutes. Benches are often relied upon to play in short spurts and inject energy. Over extended period of time, that can take a toll.

Can Crabbe Find Consistency in January?

Brooklyn is still waiting to see the best from their starting shooting guard, who is a career 40 percent shooter from behind the arc. The 25-year-old is averaging career highs in points (11.6) and rebounds (4.0), but he has the potential to provide more. He is currently shooting just 38.5 percent from the floor (35 percent on threes) in his first 32 games with the Nets, yet the team could be looking forward to seeing him in January – a month that has historically been the best of the fifth-year player’s career.

Crabbe has averaged 10.2 points on 49 percent shooting, including an impressive 43 percent from behind the arc, in just 24 minutes during the month. It will be interesting to see if it carries over to Brooklyn, especially with the team playing a season-high 16 games this month.

Projected Starters: Dinwiddie, Crabbe, Carroll, Hollis-Jefferson, Zeller

Injuries: D’Angelo Russell OUT (Left leg surgery)