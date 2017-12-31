Headline
Nets fans voting in large numbers for Spencer Dinwiddie to get to 2018 All-Star Game
The popular Nets guard is getting more votes than some notable NBA stars so far
The Legend of Spencer Dinwiddie continues as the popular Nets point guard has emerged as a surprise leading #NBAVote candidate for the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
James Harden #NBAVote was tweeted 380 times today. Spencer Dinwiddie #NBAVote was tweeted 670 times. from GoNets
Nets fans are enjoying Dinwiddie's surprising turn as a top #NBAVote candidate.
Imagine not being apart of the Dinwiddie movement— JC the Nets Fan (@JCNHM) December 30, 2017
1 RT = 1 Vote
Spencer Dinwiddie #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/j1N29NFnSG
Even the 24-year-old has been caught off guard by the news.
Whoever organized all this and is flooding my mentions with Spencer Dinwiddie #NBAVote I appreciate y’all lol— Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) December 31, 2017
Nets fans, keep it up, get Dinwiddie a ticket to Los Angeles by tweeting: .@SDinwiddie_25 #NBAVote