Nets fans voting in large numbers for Spencer Dinwiddie to get to 2018 All-Star Game

The Legend of Spencer Dinwiddie continues as the popular Nets point guard has emerged as a surprise leading #NBAVote candidate for the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Imagine not being apart of the Dinwiddie movement

1 RT = 1 Vote

Spencer Dinwiddie #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/j1N29NFnSG — JC the Nets Fan (@JCNHM) December 30, 2017

Even the 24-year-old has been caught off guard by the news.

Whoever organized all this and is flooding my mentions with Spencer Dinwiddie #NBAVote I appreciate y’all lol — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) December 31, 2017

