Headline

Nets fans voting in large numbers for Spencer Dinwiddie to get to 2018 All-Star Game

The popular Nets guard is getting more votes than some notable NBA stars so far
Posted: Dec 31, 2017

The Legend of Spencer Dinwiddie continues as the popular Nets point guard has emerged as a surprise leading #NBAVote candidate for the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

James Harden #NBAVote was tweeted 380 times today. Spencer Dinwiddie #NBAVote was tweeted 670 times. from GoNets

Nets fans are enjoying Dinwiddie's surprising turn as a top #NBAVote candidate.

Even the 24-year-old has been caught off guard by the news.

Nets fans, keep it up, get Dinwiddie a ticket to Los Angeles by tweeting: .@SDinwiddie_25 #NBAVote

Catch the Brooklyn Nets this Season