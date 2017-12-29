Preview: Nets head to Miami hoping to end current slide against Heat

Brooklyn is currently in a three-game losing streak and hopes to end it at American Airlines Arena
Posted: Dec 28, 2017

The Nets (12-22) hope to end their current slump when they travel to Miami to face the Heat (18-16).

Brooklyn is currently in a three-game losing streak and has dropped eight of its last 10 games since their defeat against Miami on Dec. 9 in Mexico City. The last time these two teams met, the Nets were in the Eastern Conference’s playoff conversation as they just sat two games out of eighth seed. Now, the team is trying to get its confidence back before thinking of the bigger picture.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson admitted there could be changes after a disappointing showing in New Orleans. The Nets have largely stuck with their starting lineup since Nov. 22, a unit that’s won just 33 percent together. There could be some tweaks to the starting five.

“We’ve got to look at that first group and why we’re [flat]. We have to look at it,” Atkinson said after the loss to the Pelicans, according to the N.Y. Post. “I can’t give you an answer right now. But do we have to inject more energy in there? I’m not sure what that looks like, but it’s something we’ve got to look at.”

While there’s still time to turn things around, players have acknowledged over the past few days that the sense of urgency must improve.

“We know what we’re capable of, we’ve shown [it in] spurts. But it’s about maintaining that and showing some consistency,” Allen Crabbe said after a shootaround on Dec. 22. “We had high hopes for this season and it’s still early but we can’t keep saying ‘it’s still early.’

“If we are going to turn things around, it has to happen at some point. So hopefully, it’s going to click for us soon.”

Here’s Three Things to Watch for Against the Heat:

Should Caris LeVert be Promoted into a Starting Role?

The Nets haven’t played well recently, but LeVert has certainly made an impression.

In the team’s last five games, the second-year player is averaging 16.8 points, 4.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds while shooting an incredible 63 percent from behind the arc. He’s been the much-needed change of pace that Atkinson is looking for out of his sixth man. It begs the question: Would that energy be better suited at the start of games?

Brooklyn has been inconsistent at the start of games. They managed to overcome a slow opening minutes against the Spurs to keep the game close in the first half. Against the Pelicans, that wasn’t the case as they fell behind early and appeared lost at times. LeVert’s inclusion could ease the playmaking responsibility on Spencer Dinwiddie and give the Nets some much-needed scoring punch.

Still, the former Wolverines star’s entry into the starting five would negatively impact the team’s bench. The 23-year-old has shined coming into games as the team’s backup point guard. Without LeVert in that role, Atkinson could struggle to find another player who provide his production in the same capacity.

Key Matchup: Crabbe vs. Tyler Johnson

It’s the battle of the two shooters that the Nets coveted in the summer of 2016, only to see both get their offer sheets matched by their respective teams.  Brooklyn, however, did acquire Crabbe from the Trail Blazers this past offseason.

The 25-year-old is still adjusting to his new team, yet his career 40 percent three-point average suggests he will heat up sooner or later. He showed glimpses of what he could do in back-to-back games against the Pacers and Spurs, averaging 14.5 points and shooting 50 percent.

Crabbe will be looking to rebound from a 1-for-6 night at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday and faces a favorable matchup offensively in Johnson, even if he could be challenged on the other side of court.

Among shooting guards, Johnson is ranked 75th in defensive plus-minus rating (-1.11), according to ESPN. Crabbe could use his edge in height (6-foot-6) and weight (215 lbs) against Johnson (6-foot-4, 190 lbs). The Nets guard has been tasked with driving more to the basket, this could be the game where he does it.

However, Crabbe has to key in on Johnson on defense as well. The Heat guard was a major catalyst of Miami’s win against Brooklyn in Mexico as he shot 73 percent and had 20 points. Johnson is known for his three-point shot, but he was a terror inside the arc in that game. The Nets can’t afford a repeat performance from the fourth-year player.

Pride is on the Line

As poorly as the Nets have played in their last two games, there’s still a chance to salvage their five-game road trip if they manage to win the next two. That has to start on Friday night. Brooklyn can’t afford to return to Barclays Center on Jan. 1 on the heels of 0-5 away trip. It would undo a lot of the strides made earlier in the season.

Beating Miami won’t be easy. The Heat are currently on a six-game win streak against the Nets and have lost just three games since the last time the two teams met in Mexico. Still, with a day of rest and a conference opponent they are familiar with, Brooklyn could change their fortunes.

“The good thing about our group, they’ve always bounced back,” Atkinson said, according to the N.Y. Post. “I expect them to bounce back in these next games.”

Projected Starters: Dinwiddie, Crabbe, Carroll, Hollis-Jefferson, Zeller

Injury Report:  Caris LeVert (right hip pointer) is QUESTIONABLE. D'Angelo Russell (left knee surgery) is OUT.

Tags
Crabbe, Allen, Atkinson, Kenny, Nets, Heat

Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2017-18 Season

Summer League

  • away game
    FridayFri Jul 07 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    W 75-72

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Goodwin
    14PTS
    Archie Goodwin
    S. Dinwiddie
    3ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    6RBS
    Caris LeVert
    NBATV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jul 09 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 83-88

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    18PTS
    Caris LeVert
    C. LeVert
    3ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    12RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    NBATV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jul 10 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    W 95-66

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Goodwin
    18PTS
    Archie Goodwin
    A. Goodwin
    8ASTS
    Archie Goodwin
    V. Poirier
    11RBS
    Vincent Poirier
    ESPNU
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Jul 13 Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
    W 85-74

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    I. Whitehead
    14PTS
    Isaiah Whitehead
    I. Whitehead
    4ASTS
    Isaiah Whitehead
    J. Wiley
    9RBS
    Jacob Wiley
    ESPN 2
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jul 15 Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
    L 106-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    23PTS
    Caris LeVert
    S. Dinwiddie
    4ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    13RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    ESPNU
    Watch Game

Preseason

  • away game
    TuesdayTue Oct 03 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 115-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    19PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    4ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    T. Booker
    13RBS
    Trevor Booker
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Oct 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 107-88

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Lin
    16PTS
    Jeremy Lin
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    6ASTS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    9RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    NBATV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Oct 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 117-83

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    16PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    8RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YES
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 11 Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY
    L 114-133

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    24PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    4ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Q. Acy
    7RBS
    Quincy Acy
    YES
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 18 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    L 131-140

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    30PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    5ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    T. Booker
    10RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 126-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Carroll
    17PTS
    DeMarre Carroll
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    T. Booker
    11RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Oct 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 116-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    20PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    D. Russell
    10ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    7RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Oct 24 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    L 121-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    29PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    C. LeVert
    8RBS
    Caris LeVert
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 112-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    22PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Booker
    8RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Oct 27 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    L 86-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    15PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Carroll
    5RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Oct 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    22PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    T. Mozgov
    11RBS
    Timofey Mozgov
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Oct 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 114-122

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    33PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    4ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    7RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 03 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    L 112-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    25PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Carroll
    8RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 06 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    W 98-92

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Carroll
    11RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 07 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
    L 104-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Zeller
    21PTS
    Tyler Zeller
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Wiley
    8RBS
    Jacob Wiley
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 10 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    W 101-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    21PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    8RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 11 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    L 106-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    26PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    3ASTS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    D. Carroll
    7RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YES, NBATVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Nov 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    19PTS
    Joe Harris
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    9RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 118-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Booker
    5RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Nov 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    25PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    12RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 22 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
    L 109-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    20PTS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    S. Dinwiddie
    10ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Zeller
    7RBS
    Tyler Zeller
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 24 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 125-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Carroll
    9RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Nov 26 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    W 98-88

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Carroll
    24PTS
    DeMarre Carroll
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Booker
    11RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 27 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    L 103-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    I. Whitehead
    24PTS
    Isaiah Whitehead
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 29 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    W 109-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Carroll
    22PTS
    DeMarre Carroll
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Booker
    10RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Dec 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    15PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    9ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Carroll
    10RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Dec 04 Philips Arena, Atlanta, GA
    W 110-90

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    17PTS
    Caris LeVert
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    10RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Dec 07 Mexico City Arena
    W 100-95

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    21PTS
    Caris LeVert
    C. LeVert
    10ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Carroll
    9RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 09 Mexico City Arena
    L 89-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    18PTS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    S. Dinwiddie
    9ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    8RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YES, NBATVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Dec 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 103-98

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    16PTS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    S. Dinwiddie
    12ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    12RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Dec 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 104-111

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    26PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Zeller
    8RBS
    Tyler Zeller
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 15 Air Canada Centre, Toronto, ON
    L 87-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    N. Stauskas
    22PTS
    Nik Stauskas
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Q. Acy
    7RBS
    Quincy Acy
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 97-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    17PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    S. Dinwiddie
    9ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    6RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 99-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    16PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    4ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    10RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 119-84

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    21PTS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    J. Harris
    7ASTS
    Joe Harris
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    11RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 23 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    L 119-123OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    26PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Carroll
    13RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Dec 26 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    L 97-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    18PTS
    Caris LeVert
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Q. Acy
    10RBS
    Quincy Acy
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 27 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    L 113-128

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    22PTS
    Caris LeVert
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    7RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 29 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    8:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Dec 31 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    5:30pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 12 Philips Arena, Atlanta, GA
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Jan 13 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    7:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    3:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 21 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    4:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Jan 23 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    8:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 26 BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WI
    8:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Jan 27 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    9:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Jan 30 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Feb 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    12:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Feb 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Feb 07 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Feb 22 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 27 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Mar 01 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    10:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Mar 04 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    9:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 06 ORACLE Arena, Oakland, CA
    10:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Mar 08 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    7:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Mar 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 16 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 23 Air Canada Centre, Toronto, ON
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    1:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 28 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 31 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    8:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 03 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    7:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Apr 05 BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WI
    8:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Apr 07 United Center, Chicago, IL
    8:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Apr 09 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Apr 11 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    8:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game

No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter

No additional games at this time, hit enter to jump to top of the page or continue tabbing Back to the TOP