Preview: Nets head to Miami hoping to end current slide against Heat

The Nets (12-22) hope to end their current slump when they travel to Miami to face the Heat (18-16).

Brooklyn is currently in a three-game losing streak and has dropped eight of its last 10 games since their defeat against Miami on Dec. 9 in Mexico City. The last time these two teams met, the Nets were in the Eastern Conference’s playoff conversation as they just sat two games out of eighth seed. Now, the team is trying to get its confidence back before thinking of the bigger picture.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson admitted there could be changes after a disappointing showing in New Orleans. The Nets have largely stuck with their starting lineup since Nov. 22, a unit that’s won just 33 percent together. There could be some tweaks to the starting five.

“We’ve got to look at that first group and why we’re [flat]. We have to look at it,” Atkinson said after the loss to the Pelicans, according to the N.Y. Post. “I can’t give you an answer right now. But do we have to inject more energy in there? I’m not sure what that looks like, but it’s something we’ve got to look at.”

While there’s still time to turn things around, players have acknowledged over the past few days that the sense of urgency must improve.

“We know what we’re capable of, we’ve shown [it in] spurts. But it’s about maintaining that and showing some consistency,” Allen Crabbe said after a shootaround on Dec. 22. “We had high hopes for this season and it’s still early but we can’t keep saying ‘it’s still early.’

“If we are going to turn things around, it has to happen at some point. So hopefully, it’s going to click for us soon.”

Here’s Three Things to Watch for Against the Heat:

Should Caris LeVert be Promoted into a Starting Role?

The Nets haven’t played well recently, but LeVert has certainly made an impression.

In the team’s last five games, the second-year player is averaging 16.8 points, 4.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds while shooting an incredible 63 percent from behind the arc. He’s been the much-needed change of pace that Atkinson is looking for out of his sixth man. It begs the question: Would that energy be better suited at the start of games?

Brooklyn has been inconsistent at the start of games. They managed to overcome a slow opening minutes against the Spurs to keep the game close in the first half. Against the Pelicans, that wasn’t the case as they fell behind early and appeared lost at times. LeVert’s inclusion could ease the playmaking responsibility on Spencer Dinwiddie and give the Nets some much-needed scoring punch.

Still, the former Wolverines star’s entry into the starting five would negatively impact the team’s bench. The 23-year-old has shined coming into games as the team’s backup point guard. Without LeVert in that role, Atkinson could struggle to find another player who provide his production in the same capacity.

Key Matchup: Crabbe vs. Tyler Johnson

It’s the battle of the two shooters that the Nets coveted in the summer of 2016, only to see both get their offer sheets matched by their respective teams. Brooklyn, however, did acquire Crabbe from the Trail Blazers this past offseason.

The 25-year-old is still adjusting to his new team, yet his career 40 percent three-point average suggests he will heat up sooner or later. He showed glimpses of what he could do in back-to-back games against the Pacers and Spurs, averaging 14.5 points and shooting 50 percent.

Crabbe will be looking to rebound from a 1-for-6 night at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday and faces a favorable matchup offensively in Johnson, even if he could be challenged on the other side of court.

Among shooting guards, Johnson is ranked 75th in defensive plus-minus rating (-1.11), according to ESPN. Crabbe could use his edge in height (6-foot-6) and weight (215 lbs) against Johnson (6-foot-4, 190 lbs). The Nets guard has been tasked with driving more to the basket, this could be the game where he does it.

However, Crabbe has to key in on Johnson on defense as well. The Heat guard was a major catalyst of Miami’s win against Brooklyn in Mexico as he shot 73 percent and had 20 points. Johnson is known for his three-point shot, but he was a terror inside the arc in that game. The Nets can’t afford a repeat performance from the fourth-year player.

Pride is on the Line

As poorly as the Nets have played in their last two games, there’s still a chance to salvage their five-game road trip if they manage to win the next two. That has to start on Friday night. Brooklyn can’t afford to return to Barclays Center on Jan. 1 on the heels of 0-5 away trip. It would undo a lot of the strides made earlier in the season.

Beating Miami won’t be easy. The Heat are currently on a six-game win streak against the Nets and have lost just three games since the last time the two teams met in Mexico. Still, with a day of rest and a conference opponent they are familiar with, Brooklyn could change their fortunes.

“The good thing about our group, they’ve always bounced back,” Atkinson said, according to the N.Y. Post. “I expect them to bounce back in these next games.”

Projected Starters: Dinwiddie, Crabbe, Carroll, Hollis-Jefferson, Zeller

Injury Report: Caris LeVert (right hip pointer) is QUESTIONABLE. D'Angelo Russell (left knee surgery) is OUT.