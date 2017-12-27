Preview: Nets hope to get another win against Pelicans in New Orleans

The Nets’ defense struggled against the Spurs’ towering bigs in their loss on Tuesday night. It doesn’t get any easier in New Orleans.

Brooklyn (12-21) has struggled defending the frontcourt all season and the Pelicans (17-16) feature arguably the NBA’s best two big men in Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. The pair combine for a whopping 51 points, 22.5 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 3.5 blocks per game. It also doesn’t help that New Orleans appears to be rounding into form ahead of the Nets’ arrival.

The Pelicans are trying to put together their first three-game win streak of the season and have improved defensively over the past two weeks. The Nets, on the other hand, are trying to get back to winning consistently after losing six of their seven games. Still, Brooklyn won at the Smoothie King Center last season and it could pull out an upset if it plays to its strengths.

Here’s Three Things to Watch For:

Can the Nets Backcourt Shine Against the Pelicans?

The Pelicans start Rajon Rondo and Jrue Holiday, two point guards, in their backcourt. When things are clicking, both take turns in facilitating the offense and getting Davis and Cousins touches early. Thanks to Rondo’s arrival, New Orleans has jumped from 12th last season to second in assists (26.4) in this campaign. However, neither are a natural scorer or a great defender.

This is arguably the Nets’ biggest advantage on Wednesday. Spencer Dinwiddie is a tall point guard who could be a tough matchup for Rondo, who is four inches shorter. In addition, Rondo’s deficiencies on the perimeter mean that Dinwiddie and Allen Crabbe can focus on helping on Holiday or helping on the Pelicans’ bigs.

What is the Defensive Gameplan against the Pelicans’ Dominant Front Court Duo?

On paper, this is an obvious mismatch for New Orleans. Yet, there are some ways to get an edge on the star duo.

Davis isn’t the most physical frontcourt presence, despite his incredible talent. And Cousins’ penchant to get into conflicts with opposing players is well-known. So with both players, the Nets need to get aggressive and attack the rim early. If either get into foul trouble, it could help the visiting team.

The Nets should also look to capitalize on Cousins’ habit of turning the ball over. The center gets praised for his court vision as he averages 5.1 dimes per game, but he also gives up the same exact amount in turnovers in each game as well. As mentioned earlier, Brooklyn should be able to lend a help defender due to Rondo being an offensive liability. That could be crucial in limiting Cousins’ effectiveness.

Key Matchup: DeMarre Carroll vs. E'Twaun Moore

Moore has often been seen as the weak link in the Pelicans’ starting five, yet he’s quietly having an effective season. He’s averaging career highs in points (13.3), rebounds (2.7), field goal percentage (53) and three-point percentage (46). At 6-foot-4, however, he is a vastly undersized small forward and the Nets have to capitalize there.

Carroll is four inches taller and about 30 pounds heavier than Moore, so he should look to post him up and score closer to the rim. The 31-year-old has been slumping on offense recently as he’s been shooting just 34 percent in his past five games. This presents an opportunity for the veteran small forward to get back on track.

Projected Starters: Dinwiddie, Crabbe, Carroll, Hollis-Jefferson, Zeller

Injuries: D’Angelo Russell OUT (Left leg surgery)