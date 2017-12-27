Brooklyn Nets Unveil City Edition Uniforms by Nike

BROOKLYN - The Brooklyn Nets have unveiled their fourth and final uniform of the ’17-’18 season, the City Edition, created in collaboration with Nike. The uniform celebrates the heritage of the borough with a design inspired by its most iconic landmark, the Brooklyn Bridge.

The Brooklyn Bridge is more than a roadway; it is a lifeline connecting busy and diverse communities, and the Nets’ City Edition uniform celebrates the bridge the team has built with its fans and its neighbors.

The black uniform features a faint steel-gray wiring pattern, reminiscent of the distinct look of the bridge’s steel cables. Two stripes with an arched top run down each side, depicting the granite towers of the bridge. The jerseys have BROOKLYN NETS across the chest, marking the first time the team has worn the full franchise name on the front of its uniforms. The jersey’s jock tag features the motto “Brooklyn Unite.”

A subtle nod to the underground artery of the borough is hidden on the right leg of the shorts, with small red, green, orange and yellow dots representing the four subway lines that stop at the Atlantic Avenue – Barclays Center station.

“The Brooklyn Bridge is a vital link for our city and serves as a great symbol of pride for our borough,” said Brett Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment. “Nearly 135 years after opening, the Brooklyn Bridge’s iconic design continues to hold strong. As such, it is the ideal representation of Brooklyn’s grit and resolve, the defining characteristics of our team.”

The Nets will debut the jerseys on court on January 31 vs. the 76ers at Barclays Center, and will wear them for 13 home games. As with all Nets uniforms, the jersey will feature the Infor patch on the top left chest.

The jerseys will be available for presale beginning today at netsstore.com and will be available at the Swag Shop at Barclays Center beginning in mid-January.

A full schedule of games in which the Nets will wear the City Edition uniform is below.

DATE OPPONENT GAME TIME Jan. 31 76ers 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 Lakers 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 Bucks 12:00 p.m. Feb. 6 Rockets 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 Pelicans 6:00 p.m. Feb. 12 Clippers 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 Pacers 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 Bulls 7:30 p.m. March 11 76ers 7:30 p.m. March 13 Raptors 7:30 p.m. March 19 Grizzlies 7:30 p.m. March 21 Hornets 7:30 p.m. April 1 Pistons 6:00 p.m.