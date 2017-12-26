Preview: Brooklyn Nets want to get first-ever win at San Antonio Spurs' AT&T Center

The Brooklyn Nets (12-20) are trying to build a culture similar to the San Antonio Spurs (23-11), a perennial contender in the NBA for over two decades. It’s part of the reason behind hiring Sean Marks as General Manager from the organization almost two years ago. But for now, the team has to focus on ending its 15-year losing streak at the AT&T Center.

The Nets’ last win in San Antonio came in January 2002 – almost nine months before their current stadium opened. On paper, this might be the most difficult game on Brooklyn’s road trip.

The Spurs have the second-best home record in the NBA with a 15-2 mark and stars Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker have recovered from their injuries. Both are being reintegrated back into the rotation. LaMarcus Aldridge might be the focal point of the offense, but the team has a multitude of options, which makes it hard to defend. San Antonio plays a deep rotation and has 11 players averaging 6.5 points or more per game.

Brooklyn will have its work cut out for it in this game, but there are some advantages for the visiting team.

Here’s Three Things to Watch For:

Key Matchup: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson vs. LaMarcus Aldridge

Hollis-Jefferson has been tasked with defending taller players throughout the season and he’ll need to be at his best in order to contain Aldridge, who is almost six inches taller than him.

The converted small forward, however, does have a 7-foot-2 wingspan and his recent improvement on offense could make a difference for the Nets. In power forwards, Aldridge ranks just 67th in defensive plus-minus, according to ESPN.com. That’s below players like Dirk Nowitzki and Carmelo Anthony – neither of whom are strong defenders.

The Spurs have depth in almost every position, but they don’t have a like-for-like replacement for Aldridge. If Brooklyn takes advantage of his weaknesses on defense, it could limit his effectiveness on the other side of the court. Similar to the strategy against the Wizards, the Nets should attack the rim early and often.

Can the Nets Bench Outplay the Spurs’ Second Unit?

As mentioned earlier, San Antonio incredibly has an 11-man rotation. It’s the reason why the team has been able to win without their best player in Leonard or long-time point guard Parker. It’s also the reason why it will likely not miss a beat if Danny Green is unable to suit up on Tuesday. The team’s second-unit currently ranks sixth in the NBA in bench scoring with 38.9 points and first in bench assists (10.1).

Still, this might be one area where Brooklyn holds an edge. The Nets’ second unit is currently second in the league in scoring (45.6) and plays a large part in the team’s current pace of play, which is fourth overall. The speed of the game could be critical for Kenny Atkinson’s team.

San Antonio is second to last in the league as the veteran-heavy squad likes to slow it down and play half-court sets. Coming off of a two-day break, Brooklyn should look to utilize its youth and fresh legs against the home team. Sixth-man Caris LeVert could play a big role in this game.

Au Revoir Tony Parker?

One of the greatest international players to ever grace the NBA, Parker’s days with the Spurs and perhaps the league might be coming to an end.

The 35-year-old French guard’s contract expires at the end of the season and his team’s reported pursuit of Chris Paul last summer signals they are thinking about the future at his position. In his prime, Parker was one of the game’s elite playmakers and his blazing speed was almost unmatchable at times.

Parker was often inconsistent when he faced the Nets, with averages of 15.9 points, 5.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 27 games. He did, infamously, lead the Spurs to a Game 1 victory in the 2003 NBA Finals though, as he poured 26 points and six assists. Still, Nets fans should definitely tune in to see him in action.

It might be one of the last two times the team faces him before he decides to call it quits on a Hall of Fame career.

Projected Starters: Dinwiddie, Crabbe, Carroll, Hollis-Jefferson, Zeller

Injury Report: D'Angelo Russell OUT (Left leg surgery).