Brooklyn Nets 97-109 San Antonio Spurs: Three Takeaways

The Nets haven’t won at the AT&T Center in over 14 years. On Tuesday against the Spurs, they saw exactly why.

Brooklyn played an impressive first half against San Antonio as it only trailed by six points, but they had no answer for San Antonio in the second. Both sides were tied at 54 with just under nine minutes left in the third before the Spurs began to methodically dominate on both ends of the court. The home team reeled off a 11-0 run which was ultimately the decisive moment of the game.

The Nets responded with a strong fourth quarter, though they had no answer for the Spurs’ big three of LaMarcus Aldridge, Pau Gasol and Kawhi Leonard, who delivered in key moments. And the dagger might have been a put back dunk by 40-year-old (!) Manu Ginobili late in the final quarter, pushing his team’s lead back up to 11.

Despite the loss, Kenny Atkinson can’t fault the effort shown by his young team as it gave the Western Conference’s third-best team a fight throughout the game.

Nets Struggle to Defend Gasol and Aldridge

In order to get a shock result at the AT&T Center, the Nets needed to keep one of the Spurs’ towering big men quiet on offense. Unfortunately for Atkinson, both delivered for San Antonio. The Nets did a good job of containing Aldridge in the first half, yet that only opened opportunities for Gasol.

The veteran Spanish center finished the game with 15 points, 12 rebounds on 60 percent shooting, including two timely threes that opened up the floor for the Spurs. Then came in Aldridge.

He had some struggles against his Texas alum in Jarrett Allen in the opening two quarters, managing just six points. In the second half, however, Aldridge got back to his best, scoring 14 points to go along with his nine rebounds in the game.

Leonard Shakes Off Rust

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year was only in his fifth game back from his recovery of a quad injury. Spurs coach Greg Popovich has had a conservative gameplan for Leonard, but he loosened things up on Tuesday night. The Nets likely wish he hadn’t.

Leonard is arguably the best two-way player in the NBA and the Nets saw his impact first hand. The 26-year-old poured in 21 points and had the game’s highest plus-minus rating at +18. Allen Crabbe appeared set for a big game (3-for-4 on three-pointers in the first half) until Leonard switched to guarding him after defending DeMarre Carroll in the first quarter. Brooklyn shot only 41.9 percent from the field and Leonard's impact was a factor.

LeVert and Allen Impress Once Again off the Bench

The final score of this game is a bit deceiving as the Nets had cut the deficit down to just nine points in the fourth quarter. Caris LeVert and Allen played a big role in the rally and throughout the game.

The two players continue to deliver from the bench and provide the energy that Atkinson is looking for when he wants to get a spark. LeVert was Brooklyn’s leading scorer with 18 points and, as he does at Barclays Center, introduced the AT&T Center to some jaw-dropping crossover dribbles he’s becoming known for.

Allen, who's family was in attendance, tied his career-high with 12 points and was impressive defensively against Aldridge in the first half. He also became the first Nets rookie since Brook Lopez in the 2008-09 season to have back-to-back games with five offensive rebounds. While the Nets may be in a difficult run of results, Atkinson has to be impressed with what he is seeing from the Nets 2016 and 2017 first round choices.