Preview: Nets want to build off of impressive win when facing Pacers

The Nets (12-19) hope to build off of their most impressive win of the season when they travel to face the Indiana Pacers (18-14).

Brooklyn hasn’t had much luck against Indiana as it has lost its past five meetings against the team, including the first two games of this year’s series against it. Still, Kenny Atkinson will hope the strides made on Friday against the Wizards will carry over into Saturday’s game.

Here’s Three Things to Watch Out For:

Key Matchup: Tyler Zeller/Jarrett Allen vs. Myles Turner

Turner has dominated in the first two games of the season series, averaging 18.5 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks while shooting 63 percent. That has to change if the Nets want to turn things around against the Pacers.

The 21-year-old is a freakish athlete with range, as evidenced by his 34 percent shooting from behind the arc. The best way to contain him to play physical while also keeping an eye on him on the perimeter. Not an easy task, but on Friday, Zeller showed that he could play gritty with eight points and nine rebounds in 18 minutes, including a monster slam.

Allen was also impressive on Friday, with 10 points, 6 rebounds and a block and a steal. Atkinson continues to praise the rookie center’s defensive impact and the combination of both of the Nets’ centers could be effective in neutralizing Turner.

Can the Nets win the Rebound Battle?

Against Washington on Friday night, Brooklyn owned the rebounding battle 60-35. It will need more of the same on Saturday.

When these two teams last met on Dec. 17, the Pacers had five players with at least five rebounds in their dominant 109-97 victory. It contributed to Indiana almost shooting 57 percent in the result. Atkinson’s side will need to keep the rebounding battle close if it wants to get a win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The LeVert Show

Caris LeVert’s rise has been nothing short of impressive and the second-year player will be looking to continue his strong play this month in Indy.

Atkinson has tasked the 23-year-old to be a change-of-pace sixth man and backup point guard and the swingman is thriving in both responsibilities. The Pacers have a similar player in Lance Stephenson and there could be some jaw-dropping moves on display when both team’s second units take the court.

Projected Starters: Dinwiddie, Crabbe, Carroll, Hollis-Jefferson, Zeller

Injuries: D'Angelo Russell OUT (Left left surgery)