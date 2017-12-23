Nets-Wizards Postgame Quotes

Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, Brooklyn Nets

On the biggest difference tonight:

“I thought our mindset from the tipoff was good. I thought that first group really decided to get some stops and brought the energy and brought the defense. Then after that it was kind of everybody got on the train, got on board and a lot of guys played well.”

On the strong second half start:

“This (Washington) is an excellent team. I mean this is a team that’s going to go far in the playoffs so you’re nervous coming out of that locker room. The fact that we started the third well too, we didn’t rest on our laurels, that was really big. I have the utmost respect for that team over there so that’s a good win for us against, like I said, an excellent team.”

On holding each other accountable:

“I don’t think the guys, I don’t think any of us were too comfortable after that Sacramento loss, it hurt. It was a bad loss. No disrespect to Sacramento, but they were on a back-to-back and I think we all felt frustrated that we didn’t show the right mentality for where we are. It was nice to get back on track a little bit tonight. Now the question is can we do it again another night. Go to Indiana and see if we can compete the same way defensively.”

On defensive intensity and driving to the basket:

“I think they feed each other. I felt like against Sacramento we never got out and transitioned because the ball was going in the hoop all the time. So the fact that we were getting stops and rebounding the ball really well, that got us out and got our pace going and got us some easy looks. I think we emphasized to them we’re slipping in our drive game and we tell them how badly we’ve slipped and I think it resonates to guys. I think we have an intelligent enough guys to understand quickly how they can change their mentality. I know we were at the rim tonight. I know we got a lot of three’s up but I know we drove it.”

Caris LeVert

On tonight’s win:

“We knew we had to get a win bad. That first unit really set the tone for everybody else. Spencer did a really good job of pushing the pace all night long and everybody followed suit, so that was great to see.”

Key of coming back strong tomorrow night vs. Indiana:

“Recovery. We have to make sure we eat right, right now, getting the right amount of sleep and bringing the same energy tomorrow night.”

On the defensive effort against John Wall:

“Well, obviously you know John Wall is still coming back from injury so we definitely have to take that into account. But I feel like by being physical and not giving them good looks, he’s a great player so you have to force him in to tough looks and limit his touches.”

Joe Harris

On the importance of tonight’s win:

“We talked about it this morning, about how important this game was for us. Washington is a great team, especially now with John Wall back. So for us to come out and play the way we did, full four quarters, we are happy about it and we want to build off of it and get one tomorrow in Indiana and go into the holiday on the right note.”

On the team’s energy leading to the victory:

“It might be but at the same time it really is such a big thing, as simple as it might seem. When you bring the energy and when you bring it for the full four quarters, it really makes a life of difference. On the defensive end, on the offensive end, it makes things run a lot smoother, when you bring that sense of urgency and high energy.”

How this win will carry over momentum for the upcoming game tomorrow night vs. Indiana:

“We’ve got to bring it, even though it’s tough traveling. Thankfully for us we were able to win by a big enough margin where some of our starters were able to get some good rest. We expect them to bring the same energy tomorrow, because we are going to need them. Indiana is very tough, they are playing some of the best basketball right now in the league so we are going to have to bring the energy and competiveness that we had tonight.”