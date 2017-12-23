Brooklyn Nets, Clorox take part in NYPD's Annual Sleigh Ride

The Brooklyn Nets received a warm welcome to Bed Stuy when they participated in the NYPD’s Second Annual Sleigh Ride.

Joe Harris and Jarrett Allen were on the scene and gave out Nets gear and care packages, courtesy of Clorox, to dozens at Restoration Plaza taking in the festivities. Harris was stunned by the large turnout.

“I didn’t know what to expect but I certainly didn’t expect a crowd like this,” he said.

Harris and Allen were both thankful to be invited to the event, an opportunity they both jumped at.

“It’s awesome. It’s a great opportunity for us to be a part of the community that we’re playing in,” Harris explained. “Being able to integrate in the community and giving back. Lending a helping hand to their community and the people who are in it. So for us to be able to be out here and be a part of it is special.”

In addition to the famous NYPD sleigh, there were dancers, music and even a few superheroes in attendance. Allen got a kick at seeing Superman, the Hulk, Iron Man among others in action.

“I didn’t think they would have superheroes from DC and Marvel here, they have all of them,” Allen said with a smile.

The NYPD were appreciative of the fact that they were able to collaborate with the Nets for their event.

“It means a lot,” Deputy Chief Charles McEvoy said. “In addition to the gift giving away, the superheroes, seeing two professional athletes, Jarrett Allen [and] Joe Harris, it really means a lot.”