Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks joins WFAN to discuss D'Angelo Russell, Jahlil Okafor

Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks joined WFAN’s Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts show and provided some updates about several key topics around the team.

Some Highlights Include:

Marks provided an update on D’Angelo Russell’s recovery: “The plan definitely is to see D’Angelo again. I wouldn’t tell you when exactly but hopefully it’s sooner rather than later. He is progressing well and again, the more of these young guys we can get out there and get them in the system, running and playing together, bonding on the court – we’re looking forward to that.”

He also discussed Jahlil Okafor’s integration to the team: “For us, it’s going to be, ‘how do we give Jahlil the best opportunity to succeed out there?’ Which means he gets to know his teammates, he gets to know the system, and once again, the guy hasn’t played in several months.”

“This was a decision that came about for obviously our coaching staff, our performance team, but also with Jah himself. He’s involved in this and he knows. He was quite open about, ‘Hey, look, I’m probably not quite ready right now.’ He got a few minutes in Toronto and realized ‘look, I could be in better shape’ and he’s working really hard right now and we like what we see.”

He also explained the reasoning behind waiving Yogi Farrell to sign Spencer Dinwiddie and discussed the Nets point guard’s potential: “We saw he [Spencer] could manage a team and had size and basketball IQ that are intriguing. He’s a 6-foot-5 point guard…he has an athletic ability that is definitely intriguing for us. It was maybe a bit untapped and he’s starting to show that. With more court time, more playing time and more experience, we’re seeing him grow.

Click play below to listen to the full interview: