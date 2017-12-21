Nets-Kings Postgame Quotes

Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, Brooklyn Nets

On how frustrating nights like these are:

“Yeah, giving up 36 points in the first quarter. They have good players on the other side and you can’t get in a hole like that. It is disappointment in our defense and our defensive mentality to start the game. Obviously the second half shows we are capable of doing it and capable of getting stops. But we let our guard down in the first quarter. Dug a hole, and too deep of a hole.”

On the biggest difference in the team from the first half and the second half:

“Just more of a sense of urgency. I think to start the game we were kind of just waiting to see what happens instead of being the aggressor. Our activity isn’t high enough and you know it’s one through five – it’s not – it’s really one through 15 and I think when we brought that second group in it was similar. We didn’t get stops and not good enough.”

On if he has considered changes to the starting lineup:

“No – I think four losses in a row, we have to look at everything. We have to look at the start, what our lineup looks like to start. I definitely think we have to look at it. We have to analyze it and see if there is something to change up. We will look at that in the next day and see what is going on there.”

On Trevor Booker not coming back and if Jahlil Okafor not playing leaves them shorthanded:

“No, we are not shorthanded. We have Quincy and Jarrett in there as our back up bigs and Rondae and Tyler, so we are not playing shorthanded there. I thought Quincy gave us some decent minutes. You know Jarrett is a young guy trying to learn this league, obviously that is a physical team – did some good things. I thought he had some big blocks in the second half. We got to get our rhythm in general. We have lost it these last four games. It is a little perplexing this game after I thought we had two good days to get ready for this game. I was hoping we had the juice to compete at a higher level. But again, perplexed with the first quarter and the first half in general.”

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

On what the Kings were doing to give the Nets problems defensively:

“I don’t know. I’d have to watch the film. They came out better than us in the first half, though. They had more energy, more pop. We kind of got down in the first quarter, and it was tough fighting back.”

On how disappointing it was to get off to a slow start tonight:

“It’s disappointing, especially losing at home. We thought we had a great opportunity to come in here and get back to our winning ways, but we’ve got to come out stronger.”

On the biggest difference between the way the team has been playing in the first half versus the second half lately:

“Just having more energy in the second half. Better on defense, especially. I think they had 30-something points in the first quarter. We can’t start a game off like that.”

On how to get that defensive swagger back:

“Just got to play harder, play with more energy, make it tougher for guys. I feel like they were in a great rhythm to start the game and when guys at this level get comfortable, it’s hard to stop them.”

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

On the difference tonight in the fourth quarter:

“It ain’t the fourth it’s the first. You know the first half we gave up too many points. I mean ultimately we didn’t make enough shots but at the same time, 64 points I believe in the first half, that’s unacceptable.”

On why he thinks the Nets had another slow start:

“I don’t know what you want to call it. Lack of focus, lack of attention to detail, lack of effort I don’t know what you want to call it. Sixty-four points in the first half is inexcusable, regardless of what team you play. So that’s the game.”

On what the Kings did to give the Nets issues:

“They executed well, they moved the ball, they made shots and they played good basketball. Z-Bo (Zach Randolph) played well.”

On if the Nets’ size disadvantage played a difference:

“No, we have capable defenders throughout the roster. We have confidence in all of our guys. Rondae (Hollis-Jefferson), TZ (Tyler Zeller), Jarrett (Allen), everybody, Quincy (Acy), who’s going to be down there battling with those guys. So no, they’re more than capable defenders, we just as a group and as a unit, team defense allows you to get it done.”