Preview: Nets want to stop recent slide when Kings visit Barclays Center

BROOKLYN – It is rare for a regular season game in December to be called a “must-win” game, but the Nets (11-18) are facing that scenario when they host the Kings (10-20) on Wednesday night.

Brooklyn is currently in a three-game losing streak and has lost four of its last five games. Facing Sacramento at Barclays Center gives the home side a chance to potentially regroup if it manages to get a win. If the Nets fail to get a result, their schedule doesn’t get any easier. They finish their homestand with the Wizards on Friday before going on a five-game road that features trips to Indianapolis, San Antonio, New Orleans, Miami and Boston. All but one of those teams (Pelicans) are at .500 or above.

Here are Three Things to Watch For:

Key Matchup: Zach Randolph vs. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

As Sixers fans found out on Tuesday night, Randolph can still ball at 38 years old. ZBo’s game was never based on athleticism, as he relies on a well-tuned low post game and solid mid-range shot. In order to gain the advantage in this matchup, Hollis-Jefferson will need to take advantage of the veteran on the other side of the floor.

Randolph has never been a good one-on-one defender and age has affected his lateral quickness in the frontcourt. His defensive ranking among qualified power forwards is 70th in the NBA. Hollis-Jefferson, a converted small forward who plays the four, presents a mismatch for Randolph, especially if he gets going early. If that happens, the Kings might be forced to keep their leading scorer on the bench to help their defense.

Can Nik Stauskas get one over the team that drafted him?

The Kings had high hopes for Stauskas when they picked him at No. 8 in the 2014 draft yet they traded him away after just one year. The two players they “acquired” for him have yet to play in the NBA.

Stauskas hasn’t lit up the Kings yet, averaging 10 points in two games against the team, so Wednesday could present a chance to prove himself.

Can the Nets keep up their home success against the Kings?

Brooklyn is 4-1 against Sacramento at Barclays Center, a record it wants to build on in the first matchup between these two teams this season.

The Nets’ only loss at home to the Kings came last season in a 122-105 result as the two teams split the series last season.

In order to get back to winning ways at home against the Kings, the Nets will need to focus on their post defense considering the big men on their opponents' roster.

"Teams have been taking advantage [of us] in the post," the head coach explained. "They say the post games disappeared, but somehow they [opposing teams] found a hole in our post defense...We know Zach's a load. We know [Willie} Cauley-Stein can get down there. We have to do a better job resisting in the post from an individual base, and then our help defense when the ball is in the post.

"We’re just leaving a guy on an island. We can’t do that. Definitely expect them to go at us in the post tomorrow."

Projected Lineup: Dinwiddie, Crabbe, Carroll, Hollis-Jefferson, Zeller

Injuries: D'Angelo Russell (left knee surgery) is OUT