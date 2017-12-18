Brooklyn Nets Sign Milton Doyle To Two-Way Contract

BROOKLYN (December 18, 2017) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard Milton Doyle to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Doyle (6’4”, 180) joins Brooklyn from the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, appearing in 17 games this season and averaging a team-high 21.3 points along with 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 34.7 minutes per game. He has scored in double figures in 16 of 17 contests this season, including 11 games scoring 20 or more points. Doyle becomes the third call-up in Long Island Nets history and the first for the team this season.

Doyle was a member of Brooklyn’s 2017 Las Vegas Summer League roster and later participated in the team’s training camp prior to the season. After being waived by Brooklyn on October 11, Doyle was acquired by Long Island as an affiliate player.

Doyle played four collegiate seasons (2013-17) at Loyola University Chicago. In 121 career games (98 starts), he recorded averages of 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 30.4 minutes per contest. He became the first player in program history to earn All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team honors after averaging 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 32.6 minutes per game during his senior season.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular season roster. A two-way player for the Nets will provide services primarily to the team’s NBA G League affiliate – the Long Island Nets – but can spend up to 45 days with Brooklyn, not including any time prior to the start of Long Island’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.