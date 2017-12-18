Jeremy Lin chats with Brooklyn Nets fans on Reddit

Jeremy Lin has largely been working on his recovery from a season-ending knee injury in Vancouver, but he has managed to fit in a small break to visit Brooklyn this week. He’s caught up with teammates and coaches and even fans as well – hundreds of them.

Lin used the popular Reddit social media platform to conduct a LIVE AMA. There he managed to provide updates on his recovery and weigh in on various topics related to the Brooklyn Nets, including whether or Spencer Dinwiddie has supplanted him as GOAT and the trade to acquire Jahlil Okafor. He also revealed his favorite spots in Brooklyn.

Here are some highlights:

You can read the full chat here: