BROOKLYN, NY - DECEMBER 17: Allen Crabbe #33 of the Brooklyn Nets handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on December 17, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Indiana Pacers 109-97 Brooklyn Nets: Three Takeaways

Brooklyn is searching for answers after a third-consecutive defeat
Posted: Dec 17, 2017

BROOKLYN – The Nets won’t play a game for the next two days. Based on their recent play, they’ll need that time to figure out a few things.

Brooklyn’s offense is out of sync and the Pacers took advantage to hand the home team a 109-97 defeat. Kenny Atkinson’s side has now suffered three-straight losses and have lost four out of its last five games.

The Nets have followed a familiar script in their recent slide. There’s often a strong individual performance, this time it was Allen Crabbe’s 17 points, but the team’s decision-making on offense is concerning. While the team made strides in the turnover department, only giving up seven, shot selection appears to be an issue as the team converted just 42 percent of their field goals.

Defense is also becoming a problem as the Nets have given up 229 points in two games. Just a week after getting praised for an improvement in that area, the effort has declined recently. The Nets allowed Indiana to shoot almost 57 percent from the floor, including 44 percent from behind-the-arc. That’s not going to lead to wins in the NBA.

“On both sides of the ball, not the requisite sharpness, energy,” Atkinson said in trying to explain where the Nets are struggling. “Somehow in these next two days, we have to find a way to get that back. It’s a little disappointing because our guys are high-level competitors and we are just not getting over the hump.”

The next 48 hours will be crucial for Atkinson and his staff to stop the team’s recent woes.

Here’s Three Observations from Sunday’s Defeat

Nets Have to Get Back to Their Best on Defense

Last week, Brooklyn crept into the top 10 defensive teams in the league. The team won’t want to look at its rating this week.

The Pacers’ breakout star Victor Oladipo had an average night, 23 points and seven rebounds, but it’s the collective performance of the visiting team that will upset Atkinson. Indiana had five players who scored 14 or more points. Adding to that was the disparity in rebounds and blocks as the visitors dominated in both categories. DeMarre Carroll believes the Nets needed to be more physical with their opponents.

“We had to be physical with a team like that, they are too good of a scoring threat. We’re coming out soft, not touching them, just letting them do what they want to do. We’re not going to win games like that.”

Atkinson admits he’s worried about the team’s defensive showings over the past two games – a stretch where the Nets have lost by an average of 22.5 points per game.

“I just felt like the whole game – well, really the past two games – whatever the ‘it’ is in terms of energy and physicality, it hasn’t been there.”

Crabbe Bounces Back After Rest

The shooting guard had struggled mightily, shooting just 18 percent in his last two games, before being ruled out of Friday’s game against the Raptors. The time off apparently worked wonders.

Crabbe had a dominant first half, scoring 17 points on 71 percent shooting, showing what he can do when things are clicking for him. The 25-year-old is still adjusting to his new team, but games like this are important for his confidence. It was a good response considering his recent performances.

Brooklyn’s players are Still Adjusting to Each Other

Watching the Nets performances over the past few games, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: the team's communication needs to improve on both ends. There have been misplaced passes on one side of the floor and blown defensive assignments on the other. The team is still playing with a lot of energy, but the on-the-court chemistry isn't as strong as it was earlier in the season. It’s something that Spencer Dinwiddie admitted prior to the game is part of the team’s inconsistency at times.

“We’re a young group and we’re still trying to figure it out,” Dinwiddie told BrooklynNets.com. “On top of that, we’ve been having to go through a lot of turnover that is part of the situation as well.”

Considering how close-knit the Nets are, the latter part of the point guard’s statement makes a lot of sense. There’s no doubt that Jahlil Okafor and Nik Stauskas are talented players, but as Atkinson has said on multiple occasions, it will take time for both players to integrate to the team. And as Dinwiddie has stated, for the Nets to adjust to the new arrivals as well. Still, Carroll doesn’t believe that is the reason why the team is currently not winning games.

“We can make excuses, we can say everything in the world, but in the end of the day, it’s five guys on the court,” Carroll said. “We got to get out there and be more aggressive.”

