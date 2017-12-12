Wizards 98-103 Nets: Three Quick Observations

BROOKLYN – The Nets spent two summers trying to acquire Allen Crabbe. On Tuesday night, he showed glimpses of why the team were persistent in acquiring the shooting guard.

The Nets were trailing by 1 and appeared to be heading for another tough loss in which they gave up a big lead, but Crabbe came through by draining a silky smooth three with just 44 seconds remaining. Crabbe shot 2-for-14, but the 25-year-old didn’t care, he kept on shooting and came through in a vital moment for Brooklyn.

"It was just that 'I don't care' attitude, if you miss you miss," Crabbe said confidently after the win. "Every time I miss a shot, teammates and coaches tell me to shoot the next one, we don't care how many you shoot and miss, if you're open, shoot the ball. That's why I'm here, to shoot the ball."

It’s a game that the Nets might have lost earlier in the season, but the team continues to show growth on the season and move within 1.5 games of their rivals, the Knicks, in the eighth playoff spot. It also snapped two-year, seven-game losing streak to Washington.

The “Broooklynnn” chants were loud tonight and the stakes are definitely higher for Thursday night’s cross-bridge rivalry clash.

Here's Three Things From the Game:

1. Crabbe Fights Slump to Deliver in a Big Spot

At times on Tuesday night, it was flat out ugly. Crabbe was getting into good positions, but couldn’t deliver. Yet Kenny Atkinson stuck with him and it’s clear to see why. Shooters need confidence and the head coach likely wanted his shooting guard to find his form.

“I trust in him, he’s a 40 percent three-point shooter,” Atkinson explained after the game. “I have confidence in him.”

If Crabbe picks it up and becomes more consistent on offense, he can point to this moment as the reason why.

2. Nets Quietly Becoming a Strong Defensive Team

Brooklyn are among one of the top 10 teams in the NBA in defensive efficiency over the past eight games. Let that sink in.

This is the same team that started off the season as one of the bottom three teams in the league on defense. Spencer Dinwiddie was caught off guard by the stat as he was apparently unaware, but pointed to the effort in stopping Wizards star Bradley Beal as the progress made by the team.

“Any time you get their main guy shooting 30 times at 30 percent, you did your job,” he said.

3. Okafor and Stauskas Dress but Don’t Play:

Neither former lottery pick made their anticipated debut on Tuesday night, but Kenny Atkinson’s decision made sense for a lot of reasons.

Turnovers have been a major concern for the team this year and with the Nets offense mostly clicking against the Wizards, it didn’t make sense to force the issue. Team culture also likely factored into the decision as the Atkinson said that he was “trying to integrate” both into the team as soon as he could, but warned players will need to “earn” their minutes on the court. Atkinson insisted in his pregame press conference that he wants to put both players in position to succeed when they are on the court.

“This isn’t CYO, where you show up at four o’clock and you met your teammates and you just throw them out there,” he explained.