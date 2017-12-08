Brooklyn Nets To Partner With Christopher Wallace Foundation On Wonder Why Christmas Missed Us Holiday Community Campaign

BROOKLYN (December 8, 2017) – The Brooklyn Nets have partnered with the Christopher Wallace Foundation on an initiative to bring holiday cheer to underprivileged children across Brooklyn.

Taking inspiration from an iconic Notorious B.I.G. lyric, “wonder why Christmas missed us,” from his celebrated song, “Juicy,” the Nets will sell exclusive merchandise items at netsstore.com/Biggie, that feature the classic line. Proceeds from the merchandise sales will go the Brooklyn Nets Foundation and the Christopher Wallace Foundation to fund holiday gifts for children in the borough. Click here for photos of the items.

The items will be available online starting today, Dec. 8. The program will culminate with a holiday party at Barclays Center on Monday, Dec. 18, during which local children will receive gifts.

The Brooklyn Nets Foundation is committed to making a positive impact in the New York community by providing effective initiatives and programs for kids and families that focus on Education, Health & Wellness, Athletics and Community Development.