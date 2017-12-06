Headline

Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson proves bilingual skills with Mexican media

Atkinson showed off his Spanish skills in interviews in Mexico
Posted: Dec 06, 2017

Kenny Atkinson was well-traveled in his professional basketball playing days, so the fact that Long Island, NY-native can speak some Spanish shouldn't be surprising.

The Nets head coach played for 13 teams abroad, including four in Spain early on in his career. He dusted off his Espanol to give interviews in Mexico City on Wednesday. Watch him in action below:


Photo Gallery: Brooklyn takes over Mexico City

