Brooklyn Nets surprise Jay Z ahead of birthday with incredible gift

Even Hova can get surprised on his birthday.

Shawn ‘Jay Z’ Carter received an incredibly-detailed birthday cake by Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment inspired by his life, music and his favorite NBA team, the Brooklyn Nets of course. As the rapper once said:



Cake, cake-cake, cake-cake, uhh, I'm just gettin' started



The gift, which was painstakingly designed by Miriam Milord of BCakeNY in Brooklyn, was given to Jay Z at his electric concert at NYCB LIVE on Sunday – a day ahead of his 48th birthday.



Milord spent five days designing the cake, which features butter cream frosting and an infusion of D'USSE Cognac – the spirit which is partially-owned by the rap star. It also has intricately-detailed artwork, ranging from his hit song ‘Story of OJ’ to the Motorola “Timeport” two-way pager that he made famous in The Dynasty Roc La Familia album.



Roc Nation’s Emory Jones praised Milord’s effort saying in an Instagram video, “Happy birthday to the big homie. The cake is amazing. This is how Nassau set it off already. Come on, man. Look at the detail in there.”



It is indeed or as the Jigga man once rapped in his Dec. 4 track: If you can't respect that, your whole perspective is wack