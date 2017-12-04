Nets 110-90 Hawks: Three quick observations

Whatever Kenny Atkinson said at halftime, it clearly worked.

The Nets trailed the Hawks 54-53 after the first half, but the team played arguably its best quarter of the season so far, thanks to impressive performances from Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert. However, Brooklyn’s former first rounders weren’t the only standouts. Tyler Zeller, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and DeMarre Carroll also played big roles in this win.

Here’s the three biggest storylines from the game:

1. Jarrett Allen announces himself to the NBA

The Nets have been taking a patient approach with their 2017 first round choice, but that’s clearly going to change after back-to-back confident performances by Allen. The former Longhorns star came in at a critical time for Brooklyn as Atlanta was start to rally after falling into 70-54 hole.

He immediately made a block on Taurean Prince and then followed that up moments later with two emphatic dunks that sent a message to the Hawks: Not on Allen’s watch.

The 19-year-old finished the game with 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting and added four blocks. That should go a long way towards earning Atkinson’s trust, especially considering the team’s need for versatile big men.

2. Caris LeVert rebounds to impress

LeVert finished Saturday’s loss to the Hawks with a plus-minus of -26, a performance that raised the question on whether or not he can facilitate the offense in the second unit. He eased those concerns on Monday.

The 23-year-old put up an impressive 17 points, seven assists and two steals in 27 minutes. He was also responsible for Allen’s impressive run in the late third quarter and early fourth. The Nets' last two first round selections are starting to build chemistry, which can only bode well in the future for the team.

3. Nets defense steps up

If Allen and LeVert might have helped the Nets seal their win at Philips Arena, but it was Tyler Zeller, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and DeMarre Carroll who sparked a crucial 17-0 run to start the second half. Brooklyn’s front court finally stopped Dennis Schroder after the German guard dominated the first half with 17 points on 8-for-10 shooting. The Hawks star only scored two points after halftime.

While naysayers will say the defensive dominance came against a lowly Hawks side, the Nets did what they were supposed to and can try to build off of this performance when they head to Mexico City to face the Thunder and Heat.