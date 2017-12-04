Nets-Hawks Postgame Quotes

Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, Brooklyn Nets

On second half:

“It was just a good bounce back. I thought, I said after last game, they dominated us at every position. I was interested to see how our guys responded. They went toe-to-toe with us in the first half, and then in the second half, we got that break. I thought our group did a great job. Starting that third quarter, getting the break. I thought our bench, Caris (LeVert) and Jarrett Allen and that group did a fine job extending the lead.”

On what changed in the third quarter:

“I don’t know, we made some shots. We got some stops first, and did a much better job of keeping them in front of us. First half, they were just driving us. They were at the rim all the time. I thought we just limited their drives. We kept them in front and we rebounded and we got out and ran. That’s when we’re at our best.”

On Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen:

“I thought Spencer (Dinwiddie) was on fumes a little bit and I thought Caris came in and really took the torch. He was really good in the pick and roll. He can really pass the ball, had a couple nice lobs, a couple nice wraparounds. Good to see those guys because I think they both struggled in Brooklyn the last game. Jarrett, too. It was good to see him have a good game.”

Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn Nets

On change from last game:

“I think you’re going to hear a common theme when we all talk about it, is being aggressive and coming out ready to compete. When you saw us, when we came out in the first game, we came out flat. In this game, we tried to combat that and come out with more energy.”

On what was said at halftime:

“All I know is Coach came in with a positive attitude because he knew we still had a lot more to prove. And then we went out and proved we had more.”

On effort to attack the paint:

“I wouldn’t say that was our mindset, but that contributes to being more aggressive. Us being aggressive, attacking the rim, trying to get plays like that.”

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

On the second half:

“We had talked about, from the beginning of the game, limiting their paint touches, doing a better job against the drive. They’re an excellent offensive team, but specifically getting to the paint and guys getting downhill. That’s what they did against us the other night. We took it upon ourselves and took the challenge of just making them take tough, pull-up two’s and contested three’s. I don’t know statistically what it was in the second half, but I know that they really didn’t get anything in the paint at all.”

On the chemistry between LeVert and Allen:

“That was great. Caris is making all the right reads. When he had stuff there for himself, he was able to take it, but when the bigs stepped up, he was making great passes. Somebody like Jarrett, who’s as long and athletic as he is, you really just have to get it up around the rim and he’ll go get it.”