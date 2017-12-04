How Trevor Booker Turned His Love of Cereal Into Helping Families

BROOKLYN – Trevor Booker’s obsession with cereal knows no bounds. He proudly admits that he sometimes ate it for breakfast, lunch and dinner growing up. So when he was choosing charities to get involved with, one idea instantly came to mind.

“I love cereal so much, I wanted to do something different and do a cereal drive,” Booker said.

It was that passion that led him to start the Bookers’ Breakfast Assist, which collects cereal and gallons of milk to help underprivileged families. His charity visited the KeyFood on 991 Fulton Ave in Clinton Hill to continue his initiative. Over two dozen Nets fans attended to donate boxes of cereal and got to hang out with the veteran power forward. One family even drove over two hours for the event.

“He’s one of my favorite players due to energy he brings to the team and he’s a great rebounder,” Matthew Casey said.

Matthew and his dad, Jerry, came from North Haven to show their support and help Booker’s cause.

However, fans weren’t the only ones who had a breakfast assist. To match his initiative, KeyFood pledged to donate 50 gallons of milk to Breakfast Assist.

“That’s a lot of milk,” Booker noted with a smile.

Despite the strict diet regiment of NBA players, Booker still manages to sneak in cereal as his favorite desert. One might wonder if his teammates ever clown on his love of grain, milk and bowls, but the 30-year-old had an interesting revelation.

“Nah…I think they like cereal too, they’re just not going to say it,” he quipped.