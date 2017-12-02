Nets-Hawks Postgame Quotes

Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, Brooklyn Nets

On the game:

"I thought they dominated us in every area, they were the more aggressive team. I thought they were the quicker team, they were outstanding. I really have to give them a lot of credit. Coach Bud and his staff; we could never really guard them, we could not keep them in front of us. I don’t know how many paint points they had and that was really the story of the game. Couldn’t guard them, couldn’t keep them in front."

On trying to find that extra gear:

"Yeah and I’m disappointed, this is the NBA. This is what it’s about and we have to be, all of us me included, more prepared when we come off a trip. We have to look at what we’re doing and we certainly weren’t prepared like we needed to be tonight. So that goes all around I think, players, coaches. But really credit to the Hawks, they were all over the place."

On the power forwards:

"I think we talked about it before the game. Trevor (Booker) had a really great game in Dallas, was feeling good. Rondae’s (Hollis-Jefferson) obviously coming back from an injury, so that was the thinking there. Listen, I don’t think any of us were very good tonight so I think we tried a lot of different combinations, tried small ball, tried some zone. Just nothing really worked. Again, I thought they dominated us at every position."

On closing the gap in the fourth quarter and coming unraveled:

"Again, we couldn’t really guard them. I felt like they were getting us in close-outs and driving us to the rim. You know we haven’t spoken, about 19 turnovers. I don’t know how many turnovers were in that stretch but they had 17 or 18 more shots than us. We turned it over too much. That’s a recipe for disaster."

DeMarre Carroll, Brooklyn Nets

On why they couldn’t find the extra gear to get over the hump:

"You have to give credit to the Atlanta Hawks. They came out and basically kicked our butt. We didn’t have any energy. We came out lackadaisical and we knew coming off of a three-game road trip, this tends to happen and we didn’t do what we were supposed to do."

On if the loss was due to lack of confidence or fatigue after returning:

"No, I think it was a little bit more of coming back home, sleeping in your own bed, trying to get that rhythm and I feel that we just couldn’t get it. No matter who we put out there, we just couldn’t get it. But the beauty of it, we play them again and hopefully we can get them on the road."

On if the energy the Nets expended to get back in the game led to the late run for Atlanta:

"I think we tried to make our run, make our push and they sustained it. They hit some big shots and we couldn’t make that push anymore. I think that’s when they kind of took off, but we know we didn’t play well. They came out and were the aggressive team; we know we weren’t playing like we normally play. We’re all in good spirits and I think we’ll be ready come Monday."

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

On the possible challenges of returning to Barclays Center after an extensive road trip:

ere’s no blaming on the road trip. Being what we aspire to be, which is a good team, we have to make plays, whether it’s a road trip, home game, away game or whatever it is. We have to come out and bring the juice and get a win."

On how the game got away:

"I think it’s a recurrent theme. I think we will be up or we will be down and fight back. There’s a series where we will get a bunch of offensive fouls and they will get to the free-throw line or whatever. There’s just really funky plays that are sometimes not even within our control, and then it stretches out a lead or closes the gap of a game."

On the Nets shooting well from 3-point range but not shooting well from the field:

"I think a lot of us attack the basket, a lot of us expect certain things to happen and those things didn’t happen when we attacked and it led to us not converting. It has to be better rethinking on our end."

On guarding Dennis Schroder:

"Anytime somebody shoots 20-plus times, they are going to get points, they are gonna make plays. That’s a high volume of possessions – it is going to happen. Credit to him for being aggressive, for being in attack mode. That’s kind of what hit us."