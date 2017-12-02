Hawks 114-102 Nets: Three quick observations

BROOKLYN -- Live or die by the three.



The Nets (8-14) learned a hard lesson about that old NBA adage after being surprised by the lowly Hawks (5-16) at Barclays Center in a 114-102 loss.



Brooklyn shot over 41 percent from behind the arc, but struggled to find rhythm inside it and continued its recent struggles of defending inside the paint. Turnovers were also a major factor as the Nets had 19 as compared to the Hawks' 10.



Brooklyn will look to regroup when it travels to Atlanta to finish its home and away series before heading to Mexico City.



Here’s three quick observations from the game:



Can’t give the ball away



The Nets were uncharacteristically poor in keeping the ball against the Hawks, which is surprising as they currently have the NBA’s assist to turnover ratio leader in Spencer Dinwiddie. Unfortunately, the fourth-year player can’t play all 48 minutes.



Brooklyn struggled to run its offense when Dinwiddie was off the floor. The Nets bench committed 58 percent of the team’s turnover total and had a combined plus-minus of -54 – a poor performance from a unit that coach Kenny Atkinson relies heavily on.



The turnovers were especially costly in the fourth quarter where the Hawks had a 18-3 run.



“You know we haven’t spoken about 19 turnovers,” Atkinson said in his postgame presser. “We turned it over too much. That’s a recipe for disaster.”



Interior defending continues to be a concern



On paper, the Nets’ task was simple. Don’t allow Dennis Schroder, clearly the Hawks’ best player, to get into the paint or there will be trouble. However, that wasn’t the case and Atkinson was clearly frustrated about it after the loss.

“We could never really guard them, we could not keep them in front of us,” the coach said. “I don’t know how many paint points they had and that was really the story of the game.”



Dinwiddie, who guarded Schroder in spells during the game, wasn’t surprised that the German guard put up 24 points due to Hawks’ reliance on him. He did acknowledge that Schroder’s style of play was difficult for Brooklyn to deal with.



“Credit to him for being aggressive, for being in attack mode. That’s kind of what hit us,” Dinwiddie said.



Allen Crabbe comes back and Jarrett Allen shines



Prior to the game against the Hawks, Crabbe was asked how he was feeling ahead of his return from a three-game absence due to injury. He was confident in his reply.

“I’m about 90 to 95 percent,” he said.



It showed on the court.



The shooting guard scored 12 points on 50 percent shooting in 25 minutes and was one of the few bright spots in the defeat to Atlanta. Crabbe didn’t appear to have any rust despite missing time.



Another highlight was Jarrett Allen’s first-ever double-digit scoring game. The rookie center scored 12 points in just 17 minutes and added six boards. Atkinson has praised the first rounder’s impact on defense, but it’s clear that he’s getting more comfortable on offense as he adjusts to the NBA.