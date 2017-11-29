Hoops For Troops At Barclays Center

The Brooklyn Nets honored the service and sacrifice of our veterans and active duty military members with a series of events as part of the Hoops for Troops celebration. Spencer Dinwiddie, Quincy Acy and Trevor Booker visited Brooklyn’s Fort Hamilton to coach a game on the base, and the following day the Nets welcomed the troops to their home for their game that evening against the Boston Celtics on November 14. A group of veterans and active duty service members watched the game from a suite, Barclays hosted 150 veterans and their families at the game, and members of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) came early to see the Nets warm up before the game and meet the team.