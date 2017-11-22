Preview: Nets vs. Cavaliers

Nets follow up tight loss to defending champ Golden State with road trip to face LeBron and Cavs
Posted: Nov 22, 2017

Being part of the Brooklyn Nets locker room makes DeMarre Carroll feel young and old all at the same time.

“It’s great playing with these guys man,” said Carroll after Tuesday’s practice session at HSS Training Center. “They kind of give you that spirit and give you that glow back about yourself. I’m excited and I love it.”

With an average age of 25.35, the Nets are tied for the 10th youngest roster in the NBA, and the 31-year-old Carroll — 11 days younger than Timofey Mozgov — is the second-oldest player on the team.

None of which makes Carroll “old.” By professional athlete standards, the ninth-year veteran might be slotted as middle-aged at most. But he’s surrounded by 25-and-unders like Allen Crabbe, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Spencer Dinwiddie, D’Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert and the rookie, 19-year-old Jarrett Allen.

Carroll is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, both higher than his season-long career highs. He’s also shooting 38.2 percent from 3-point range, close to the career-high 39.5 percent from his 2014-15 season in Atlanta.

So he’s more than holding his own around these younger guys, and enjoying the experience on top of it. Occassionally though, they remind him of the age difference, slight as it may be in the big picture.

“Their energy. Style of play,” said Carroll. “These guys get up and down. They make you … ‘DeMarre get out here and run your suicides, get back in shape.’ They come in the locker room, they’re laughing. They listen to the young music. Sometimes I have to remember, I’ve got kids. These guys don’t have a kid. All that kind of helps me and helps me realize I’m excited to be here. Hopefully it’s the beginning of many years in Brooklyn, so I’m just going to keep pushing, keep trying to work these guys and keep trying to do my part.”

CRABBE CONNECTS

Allen Crabbe matched his season high with 25 points against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, extending a string of strong showings from the 6-foot-6 swingman.

Over his last three games, Crabbe is averaging 19.3 points, shooting 51.9 percent from 3-point range and 48.8 percent from the field, in addition to grabbing 5.0 rebounds and handing out 2.7 assists per game. His 34 minutes played against the Warriors were a season high as well.

“Just being more aggressive,” said Crabbe. “I don’t think I’m thinking too much. I think I’m just letting the game come to me. I think I’m just letting it flow now. I think it’s around that time where I’m finally getting that rhythm. Keep playing aggressive and keep looking for my shot. At the same time, keep making the right basketball plays.

“My teammates have been doing a good job screening for me. They’ve been finding me on (dribble hand-offs), they’ve been finding me in transition. So I think it’s just me coming up with that energy and looking to score. That’s what I can do. And this system puts everybody in a good position to have freedom to do what they do best.”

BOOKER QUESTIONABLE

Trevor Booker is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game at Cleveland after leaving Sunday’s game against Golden State with a sprained left ankle in the first quarter. Booker has started the last three games at Center for the Nets.

After Booker left the game, the Nets used three more players at the ‘5’ spot in the first half agaisnt the Warriors, and coach Kenny Atkinson expects to rely on that depth, with rookie Jarrett Allen, Tyler Zeller, Quincy Acy and even 6-foot-7 starting forward Rondae Hollis Jefferson.

“The good thing, Jarrett’s healthy,” said Atkinson. “His performance the other night was good. We’ve got Zeller too. We do have enough bigs to do it by committee. Rondae. Quincy. Jarrett and Tyler. That kind of looks how the big rotation would be. 5, 4. 4, 5. You guys tell me.”

Allen, the 19-year-old, 6-foot-11 rookie, had missed six straight games with a foot injury before returning agaisnt Boston last week. He did not play in Friday’s win against Utah, but saw 12 minutes against the Warriors.

“Coming off the injury, we don’t want to shove 30 minutes at him,” said Atkinson. “That’s my hope, we get there. And I feel like we’ll get there eventually. But I feel like right now he can go to 15, 20 max. That’s where he is, just coming back from the injury.”

Allen had six points on 3-of-4 shooting and a block against the Warriors, scoring all of his points early in the fourth quarter as the Nets were rushing back from 28 down to get within four points of the defending NBA champs.

“I thought he gave us a boost,” said Atkinson. “I thought, nice block. His ability to roll to the rim, especially against switching teams, I think it gives us a nice dimension there. He fits the way we want to play. He fits our style of play. We just need him to get in peak form. I don’t think he’s in peak form right now because of the setback. He needs game reps, he needs some practice reps. He got some today, so that was good.”

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS

The Nets handed the three-time Eastern Conference champions a 112-107 loss in Brooklyn on October 25, led by a then career-high 22 points from guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who got his first start of the season with D’Angelo Russell sidelined with a knee sprain. Dinwiddie is back in the lineup, and has been for the last 10 days, with Russell out following knee surgery.

After starting the season 5-7, the Cavaliers have won their last five in a row. They’ve gone from a net rating of 0.0 — even with their opponents — to 9.6 during that stretch. Most of that change has been generated on the defensive end. The Cavs have gone from allowing 109.4 points per 100 possessions to 100.8.

“I think they’re a different team right,” said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. “They’re starting to really get it together. It is what it is. Obviously we looked at the tape and there are a lot of good things we did against them that worked against them. But they’ve progressed. Every NBA game is different, so it will be a different challenge. But we will take some lessons we learned from the first game and apply them.”

LeBron James is averaging 28.3 points, 8.5 assists and 7.4 rebounds in a league-leading 37.9 minutes per game, shooting 58.2 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from 3-point range.

After Sunday’s game against the defending champion Warriors, it’s a tough follow for the Nets to go on the road against the team that has played Golden State in each of the last three NBA Finals, winning the title in 2016.

“They tell you about your team,” said DeMarre Carroll about the challenge. “They get you to understand each other. When you’re playing the defending champs and then the other defending champs it’s key to our development. Hopefully we can take a lot of lessons from this and we’ll be better later in the year than we are right now.”

Tags
Nets

Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2017-18 Season

Summer League

  • away game
    FridayFri Jul 07 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    W 75-72

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Goodwin
    14PTS
    Archie Goodwin
    S. Dinwiddie
    3ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    6RBS
    Caris LeVert
    NBATV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jul 09 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 83-88

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    18PTS
    Caris LeVert
    C. LeVert
    3ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    12RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    NBATV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jul 10 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    W 95-66

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Goodwin
    18PTS
    Archie Goodwin
    A. Goodwin
    8ASTS
    Archie Goodwin
    V. Poirier
    11RBS
    Vincent Poirier
    ESPNU
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Jul 13 Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
    W 85-74

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    I. Whitehead
    14PTS
    Isaiah Whitehead
    I. Whitehead
    4ASTS
    Isaiah Whitehead
    J. Wiley
    9RBS
    Jacob Wiley
    ESPN 2
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jul 15 Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
    L 106-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    23PTS
    Caris LeVert
    S. Dinwiddie
    4ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    13RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    ESPNU
    Watch Game

Preseason

  • away game
    TuesdayTue Oct 03 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 115-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    19PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    4ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    T. Booker
    13RBS
    Trevor Booker
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Oct 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 107-88

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Lin
    16PTS
    Jeremy Lin
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    6ASTS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    9RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    NBATV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Oct 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 117-83

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    16PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    8RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YES
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 11 Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY
    L 114-133

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    24PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    4ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Q. Acy
    7RBS
    Quincy Acy
    YES
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 18 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    L 131-140

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    30PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    5ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    T. Booker
    10RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 126-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Carroll
    17PTS
    DeMarre Carroll
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    T. Booker
    11RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Oct 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 116-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    20PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    D. Russell
    10ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    7RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Oct 24 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    L 121-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    29PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    C. LeVert
    8RBS
    Caris LeVert
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 112-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    22PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Booker
    8RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Oct 27 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    L 86-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    15PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Carroll
    5RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Oct 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    22PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    T. Mozgov
    11RBS
    Timofey Mozgov
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Oct 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 114-122

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    33PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    4ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    7RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 03 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    L 112-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    25PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Carroll
    8RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 06 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    W 98-92

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Carroll
    11RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 07 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
    L 104-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Zeller
    21PTS
    Tyler Zeller
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Wiley
    8RBS
    Jacob Wiley
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 10 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    W 101-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    21PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    8RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 11 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    L 106-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    26PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    3ASTS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    D. Carroll
    7RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YES, NBATVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Nov 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    19PTS
    Joe Harris
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    9RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 118-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Booker
    5RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Nov 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    25PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    12RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 22 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
    L 109-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    20PTS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    S. Dinwiddie
    10ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Zeller
    7RBS
    Tyler Zeller
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 24 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 125-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Carroll
    9RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Nov 26 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    W 98-88

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Carroll
    24PTS
    DeMarre Carroll
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Booker
    11RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 27 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    L 103-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    I. Whitehead
    24PTS
    Isaiah Whitehead
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 29 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    W 109-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Carroll
    22PTS
    DeMarre Carroll
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Booker
    10RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Dec 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    3:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Dec 04 Philips Arena, Atlanta, GA
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Dec 07 Mexico City Arena
    10:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 09 Mexico City Arena
    6:00pmET
    YES, NBATVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Dec 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Dec 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 15 Air Canada Centre, Toronto, ON
    7:30pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 23 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    7:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Dec 26 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    8:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 27 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    8:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 29 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    8:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Dec 31 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    5:30pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 12 Philips Arena, Atlanta, GA
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Jan 13 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    7:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    3:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 21 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    4:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Jan 23 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    8:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 26 BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WI
    8:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Jan 27 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    9:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Jan 30 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Feb 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    12:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Feb 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Feb 07 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Feb 22 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 27 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Mar 01 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    10:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Mar 04 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    9:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 06 ORACLE Arena, Oakland, CA
    10:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Mar 08 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    7:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Mar 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 16 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 23 Air Canada Centre, Toronto, ON
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    1:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 28 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 31 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    8:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 03 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    7:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Apr 05 BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WI
    8:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Apr 07 United Center, Chicago, IL
    8:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Apr 09 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Apr 11 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    8:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game

No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter

No additional games at this time, hit enter to jump to top of the page or continue tabbing Back to the TOP