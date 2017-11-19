Recap: Warriors 118, Nets 111

The Brooklyn Nets made the improbable seem possible, but couldn’t finish the job.

With the NBA champion Golden State Warriors visiting Brooklyn and for three quarters looking every bit the premier NBA offense that the numbers say they are, the Nets fell behind by 28 points before closing within four points in the final minutes, only to drop a 118-111 final at Barclays Center.

“With the way the NBA is, the style of play that it is today in terms of everybody getting up and down, so many possessions, so many threes, you never really feel out of a game, especially when there’s ample amount of time left,” said Spencer Dinwiddie. “I think going down to the wire we had a couple good looks. We were only down about five and we just didn’t convert. But we definitely felt like we were going to pull out the victory.”

But after getting within 107-103 on a DeMarre Carroll free throw, the Nets gave up a dunk to Shaun Livingston cutting to the rim. Klay Thompson curled around a screen for a 22-foot jumper and the Warriors were back up by eight.

Two 3-pointers by Allen Crabbe kept the Nets within striking distance into the final minutes, but that four-point margin was as close as they got.

“We played free,” said Crabbe of the late rally. “We played aggressive. With a team like that you’ve got to hit first. You can’t let them come out and you can’t let them get their rhythm, you can’t let them move around freely because that’s what they do.”

Crabbe had 20 of his team-high 25 points in the second half, and Dinwiddie had 19 of his 21 after the break. After a dismal first half — 28 percent shooting including 6-of-22 from 3-point range and nine shots blocked by the Warriors — the Nets found life in the third quarter. They piled up 42 points, matching their first-half output, and shot 62 percent from the field while making 7-of-10 3-pointers.

And until the final minutes of the third quarter, it barely made a difference in the margin. Golden State raised its 23-point halftime lead to 28. When Andre Iguodala knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:40 to go in the period, the Warriors were up 96-74, seemingly on their way to hitting 100 points before the fourth quarter began and cruising home to a win from there.

But the Nets didn’t let it happen. They followed Iguodala’s 3-pointer with a 14-4 run — 13 of the 14 points courtesy of Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert — and were within 100-88 90 seconds into the fourth quarter.

“Once we cut it to 15, we were saying in the huddle, let’s get it to this score by this time, let’s get to here by here,” said Dinwiddie. “We were starting to hit those marks.”

Two Thompson jumpers pushed the lead back to 16, but the Nets outscored Golden State 15-3 over the next seven minutes to get within 107-103 with 2:38 to go.

Dinwiddie and rookie Jarrett Allen teamed to cut into that 16-point lead. Allen scored six points in two minutes on a dunk, an inside basket and finally a sweeping move into the lane capped by a sky hook. All three baskets were assisted by Dinwiddie, who mixed in two free throws and then followed with a 3-pointer that cut Golden State’s lead to 105-99.

“Jarrett coming in, his ability to roll to the rim makes it a little harder for them to switch when you have a seven-footer out there that can put pressure on the rim,” said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. “I thought he was really good. Defensively we feel completely comfortable with him out there — we had him on (Omri) Casspi out there for a while — because he’s so agile and can move. I can’t wait until he really hits his peak. Tonight was a glimpse of what he can be and how important he can be for us in the future.”

Carroll and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had double-doubles for the Nets, with 16 points and 12 rebounds for RHJ and 15 points and 11 rebounds for Carroll. LeVert had 13 points and Dinwiddie had eight assists.

But even with Brooklyn’s fourth-quarter defensive stand, the Warriors shot 51 percent from the field and 41 percent from the 3-point line and notched 29 assists. They lead the league in each of those categories, and looked like it in piling up 65 first half points, even with Kevin Durant out with an ankle sprain. Steph Curry scored 39 for the Warriors, whose huge first half was too much for the Nets to overcome.

“I really had a bad taste in my mouth that first half at halftime,” said Atkinson. “I thought our compete level was down and I thought our spirit was for some reason not where it should be. And that happens over a long season, lot of games, but I was very happy to see our core fundamentals core values, come back in that second half. We competed. We played together. We had 16 assists in the second half. Those are the things we want to be about. It makes you feel better going into next game and going forward.”

