Barclays Center Welcomes 10 Millionth Fan

From JAY-Z’s opening night concert five years ago to Janet Jackson three days ago, Barclays Center has welcomed the world to Brooklyn. On Friday night, the arena’s home team welcomed Barclays Center’s 10 millionth fan when the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Utah Jazz.

Dan Zwirn was greeted by a shower of confetti upon having his ticket scanned and entering through the GEICO Main Entrance.

“Shocked,” said Zwirn. “We were shocked. Kids were ecstatic. Can’t believe it. They’re most excited to meet a real player. They can’t believe it. They’re tremendous fans.”

The postgame meeting with Nets guard Joe Harris was just part of the special experience for Zwirn and his group, which included his wife, Monica, sons James and Ozzie and Ozzie’s classmate and friend Cassius, celebrating his birthday with his mom.

After a stop at the Swag Shop, it was up to Parm on the Barclays Center Suite Level for dinner, and then down to Courtside seats. During a first-half timeout, the family was introduced at halfcourt along with Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment CEO Brett Yormark and the kids had the chance to be part of the High Five line on the court.

The 10 millionth fan gift package also included 10 tickets for Nets games, 10 tickets for Islanders games and 10 tickets for Barclays Center.

Dan is originally from Pittsburgh, but the Nets are the family’s team and D’Angelo Russell the kids’ favorite player.

“We had no pro basketball growing up,” said Dan. “The Brooklyn Nets are my adopted team. But the kids love the Nets. They know everything about basketball, the names of players and the whole thing.”

So they’ve made Barclays Center a regular part of their family routine.

“We did about four or five last year,” said Dan. “We’ll do the same thing this year. Whenever we can get time off, we go to the game.”