Brooklyn Nets Dance Team to Launch 2018 Brooklynettes Barbados Calendar

BROOKLYN (November 13, 2017) – The Brooklyn Nets dance team, the Brooklynettes, is launching its 2018 Calendar on Wednesday, November 15, which features dozens of images, shot on location in Barbados. Twelve dancers are styled exclusively in Sports Illustrated Swim, the first-ever swimwear collection from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The 2018 calendar highlights top destinations in Barbados, including Bathsheba Beach, known for its ancient coral reef and surfing competitions, Blueberry Beach Club on the island’s west coast, and Bushy Park, the leading circuit-racing facility in the Caribbean.

The Sports Illustrated Swim and Active collections will be available to consumers in early 2018 with 72 styles catering to every kind of woman. The debut collection will also be featured in the iconic 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue with an e-commerce integration on SI.com/Swimsuit.

The calendar will be available for purchase for $15 on NetsStore.com and at the Swag Shop at Barclays Center. The Brooklyn Nets will host Barbados Heritage Night on Friday, November 17 when the team hosts the Jazz at Barclays Center. Prior to the game, which tips off at 7:30 p.m., the Brooklynettes dancers will hold a calendar signing session on the venue’s concourse in front of the Swag Shop.

Barbados Heritage Night will also include a National Anthem performance by Mahalia, the lead singer of the Barbadian band “2 Mile Hill,” followed by a performance with the band in Billboard Lounge after the game. Tickets to the Nets. vs. Jazz game can be purchased here.