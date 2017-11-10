Preview: Nets vs. Trail Blazers

The Brooklyn Nets wrap up their five-game western swing with a back-to-back featuring matchups against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night and the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

The Nets are coming off a 112-104 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday that dropped their record to 4-7. After facing the Blazers and Jazz, they’ll be back at Barclays Center next week to host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, November 14 and the Utah Jazz on Friday, November 17.

EMBRACING OPPORTUNITIES

The Nets were without Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Trevor Booker and Jarrett Allen due to injury against the Nuggets on Tuesday. Hollis-Jefferson injured his hip in Monday’s win at Phoenix, while Allen was out for the fourth straight game and Booker for the third.

The injuries have opened the door for other contributors. Tyler Zeller had a season-high 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting against Denver. Zeller did not play in Brooklyn’s first five games, but over the last four games he’s averaging 20.1 minutes and 11.5 points per game while shooting 61 percent from the field.

Isaiah Whitehead made his second appearance of the season against Denver and played 15 minutes. Forward Jacob Wiley, on a two-way contract, played 21 minutes against the Nuggets in his third NBA appearance.

INJURY REPORT

Trevor Booker and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson are questionable for Friday night’s game at Portland. Jarrett Allen is out.

ACY OUTSIDE THE ARC

Quincy Acy has attempted 36 field goals this season and 33 have been 3-point attempts. The 6-foot-7 forward is shooting 36 percent from 3-point range. Last season Acy connected on 43 percent of his 3-point attempts for the Nets while taking 83 3-pointers in 32 games.

ROAD TRIP HIGHS

D’Angelo Russell is averaging 7.0 assists on the road trip and DeMarre Carroll is averaging 8.3 rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie (44 percent) and Allen Crabbe (42 percent) are both shooting over 40 percent from 3-point range on the trip.

BACK IN PORTLAND

Friday night’s game is a return to Portland for Allen Crabbe, who was acquired from the Trail Blazers via trade this summer. The Nets had originally signed Crabbe to an offer sheet in the summer of 2016, but the Blazers matched the offer to the restricted free agent.

In four seasons in Portland, Crabbe averaged 8.3 points in 22.8 minutes per game while shooting 41 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT THE BLAZERS

Portland is 6-5 and coming off a 98-97 loss to Memphis on Tuesday night. Guard CJ McCollum had 36 points for the Blazers in the loss. McCollum is second on the team in scoring with 23.5 points per game behind backcourt mate Damian Lillard (25.7 points per game). Portland is fifth in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage at 39 percent, let by McCollum’s 52 percent.

ABOUT THE JAZZ

Utah is 5-6 after losing its last three games, including a 104-97 final to Philadelphia on Tuesday. The Jazz are second in the NBA with 9.9 steals per game and third with 6.3 blocks per game. Rudy Gobert leads the NBA with 2.5 blocks per game and is third in field goal percentage at 62.4 percent. Gobert also averages 10.4 rebounds and 14.1 points per game. Ricky Rubio leads Utah in scoring (15.8 points per game) and assists (6.0).