Russell has 23 points, 8 assists; Nets beat Suns 98-92

PHOENIX (AP) - D'Angelo Russell scored 13 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, and Brooklyn held the Phoenix Suns to 34.9 percent shooting in a 98-92 win Monday night.

Russell added eight assists, Joe Harris scored a season-high 18 points and Brooklyn won a game that featured 32 turnovers and 59 fouls.

''It wasn't the prettiest game ever played in the NBA,'' Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson said. ''A lot of fouls, but we found a way. Our defense was good. We had contributions from a lot of guys.''

The Suns rallied from a 15-point first-half deficit to lead 75-74 after Jared Dudley's layup with 9:17 to play. The Nets went back ahead moments later and held on for their first road win of the season, with Russell scoring eight of his team's next 12 point after it lost the lead.

''Just didn't want to lose and tried to do whatever it took to win,'' Russell said. ''Everybody came through as a collective unit and did what they were supposed to do.''

DeMarre Carroll added 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Allen Crabbe scored 15 points.

''That was the first time we held a team under 100 (points) this year,'' Crabbe said. ''I think we all just came in focused.''

T.J. Warren had 20 points as the Suns dropped their third straight, including Sunday at San Antonio. Devin Booker scored 18 points before fouling out late in the game.

The Suns started well, with Booker scoring 11 points in the first seven minutes, before the Nets used a 16-0 run to go up 28-16.

Phoenix cut the lead to one twice in the second quarter but finished the half making 10 of 40 shots. The Nets, behind 14 first-half points from Harris, led 47-41 at the break.

''Give them credit, they challenged us well,'' Suns interim head coach Jay Triano said. ''We tried ... to see if we could get a bunch of guys going and it was tough to make shots.''

