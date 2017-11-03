Preview: Nets vs. Lakers

Nets tip off five-game road trip in LA
Posted: Nov 03, 2017

The Brooklyn Nets are headed west for their first extended road trip of the season. After single-game trips to Indiana and Orlando and a local away game against the Knicks, they’ll have five road games over nine days, beginning with tonight’s game in Los Angeles against the Lakers, scheduled for a 10:30 p.m. Eastern start.

“I definitely think we can take some positives out of it,” said Trevor Booker of the trip that will take the Nets to Phoenix, Denver, Portland and Utah. “We’re hitting the road, so that’s going to give us time to go out and bond together, team dinners, and keep building that chemistry.”

The Nets hit the road having lost their last three games after a 3-2 start to the season. They’ve also dropped all three of their road games; a shootout on opening night in Indiana, a tight loss at Orlando and a game that got away from them after halftime against the Knicks.

Picking up a road win and generally playing better away from Barclays Center are goals, so coach Kenny Atkinson sees the trip as an opportunity.

“I look at it as a positive,” said Atkinson. “My experiences in the NBA have been, these are the types of trips that bring you together. It’s even more adversity and tougher. I think it’s a great test for our group. I remember just last year we were going through a tough stretch when we went out to the West and brought it together and played well. Kind of kick started us on a much better finish after the All-Star break. I told the guys today this is a great opportunity for us. We’re going to be out for team dinners and great bonding and practices. There’s something when you’re on a road trip and it’s just the group of you, it brings you more together I think.”

OUT OF SYNC

After Wednesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, coach Kenny Atkinson offered that the Nets didn’t look quite the same as they did through the first week of the season.

“Somehow we got out of rhythm these past three games,” said Atkinson. “I felt it all night tonight. I’m not sure where that team I saw presason and those first six games (went) … it just seems like we’ve lost the rhythm.”

Brooklyn is still putting up the points. The Nets are third in the NBA with 114.6 points per game and scored 114 in Tuesday’s loss to Phoenix. They continue to attack defenses, leading the leage in field goal attempts and pace.

“The points are there,” said Trevor Booker. “I think just sharing the ball. We get away from it sometimes. I think that’s what coach means. Just sharing the ball. I think last game we had 114 points but only 15 assists. I think he’s looking for us to share the ball a little bit more. Individually, my personal concern is our defense. If we can get more stops, everything else will take care of itself.”

Brooklyn’s assists are down, from 22.8 per game through their first five games to 19.0 over the last three. While most of the offensive indicators have tracked down a bit, the biggest drop has been in 2-point field goal shooting percentage. The Nets are down from 56.3 percent inside the arc over their first five games to 48.2 in the last three. That’s helped drag their overall field goal percentage down from 48.6 through five games to 43.9 through eight.

The first step to rediscovering the offensive rhythm is simply getting everybody back together, said Atkinson.

“I think getting healthy. Now that we’re starting to get pieces back and (DeMarre Carroll’s) back in the lineup, I think that’s important,” said Atkinson. “We’re still so early to have guys in and out and juggling. We’re not far enough along to sustain that. That’s important that we’re starting to get healthy and get our group together. I think that will lead to better consistency.”

When the Nets played the Hawks at Barclays Center on October 22, Atkinson talked about the process of sorting out lineups and rotations and noted that it can take a significant piece of the start of the season.

Since then, the Nets have seen Carroll, D’Angelo Russell and Jarrett Allen miss a game each with minor injuries, and Quincy Acy has missed the last three.

“We have to do a better job handling it with guys out first of all. And we have to understand that this is a big part of the NBA,” said Atkinson. “Over an 82-game season you’re going to have guys dinged up. It makes it more difficult consistency wise, especially with new players. Now you’re dealing with new players and you’re dealing with some absences. I don’t think it’s the whole reason. I think it’s part of the reason we’ve gotten out of rhythm.”

INJURY/ROSTER UPDATE

Rookie center Jarrett Allen is questionable for tonight’s game with a foot strain after missing Tuesday’s game against Phoenix. Quincy Acy is out for the third straight game with a groin strain.

Isaiah Whitehead has stayed back east, assigned to the Long Island Nets in advance of their season opener Saturday at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Jacob Wiley, on a two-way contract, has traveled to Los Angeles with the Nets and will be active for tonight’s game.

Coach Kenny Atkinson said Thursday that Whitehead and Wiley’s status for the remainder of the road trip had yet to be decided.

AT CENTER: RONDAE

With Jarrett Allen out on Tuesday, a stretch of small ball for the Nets was a necessity. Allen, starting center Timofey Mozgov and Tyler Zeller are the only Nets taller than 6-foot-8.

In this case, it meant 6-foot-7 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson at center as the Nets were storming back from an 18-point deficit.

“It really brought us back in the game,” said coach Kenny Atkinson. “Obviously it’s our small ball lineup. with DeMarre (Carroll) at the 4 we get a lot more shooting. We’re faster. We do suffer on the boards. But I felt like we’re down 15, we had to try something different. And you’ll see that periodically, especially because we’re down some bigs. It’s a lineup you could see sporadically.”

With 6-6 Spencer Dinwiddie on the court at the same time, it meant there was just an inch difference between Brookyn’s center and its point guard. That’s not a major outlier for the Nets. Any time 6-8 Trevor Booker or 6-7 Quincy Acy is at center, particulary with Dinwiddie rather than 6-5 D’Angelo Russell, the Nets are sending out a five of like-sized players.

Sliding over Hollis-Jefferson, the team’s starting power forward, was a little different.

“Rondae, him playing Tyson Chandler or Alex Len, his length is so long and he’s so active that we don’t feel like we’re really punished in the post,” said Atkinson. “Teams don’t post up as much and take advantage of those. And Rondae’s a really good rebounder. I do like that. I think it gives us an offensive advantage and we don’t get hurt that much defensively. If there’s one concern about that, it’s the rebounding factor. That’s where you get hurt.”

The Nets are 10th in rebounding in the NBA with 45.5 per game, but are 29th in opponent rebounding, allowing 49.1 per game. They’re also 29th in second-chance points surrendered, with 16.5 per game. All those numbers are inflated a bit by the additional shots generated by Brooklyn’s league-leading pace. Overall the Nets are being outrebounded by 3.6 rebounds per game, 25th in the league.

ABOUT THE LAKERS

The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-5 heading into their first meeting of the season with the Nets after dropping a 113-110 final to Portland Thursday night. Former Net Brook Lopez had a season-high 27 points for the Lakers in the loss. Lopez, the longest-tenured player in Nets history, is averaging 13.6 points for the Lakers in his first season with Los Angeles since being traded last June.

The Lakers have been going to the rim for scoring, leading the league in points in the paint with 55.3 and second in fast break points with 15.5. They’re less successful on the perimeter, 26th in 3-point attempts per game and 30th in percentage (29.8).

Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2017-18 Season

Summer League

  • away game
    FridayFri Jul 07 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    W 75-72

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Goodwin
    14PTS
    Archie Goodwin
    S. Dinwiddie
    3ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    6RBS
    Caris LeVert
    NBATV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jul 09 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 83-88

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    18PTS
    Caris LeVert
    C. LeVert
    3ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    12RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    NBATV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jul 10 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    W 95-66

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Goodwin
    18PTS
    Archie Goodwin
    A. Goodwin
    8ASTS
    Archie Goodwin
    V. Poirier
    11RBS
    Vincent Poirier
    ESPNU
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Jul 13 Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
    W 85-74

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    I. Whitehead
    14PTS
    Isaiah Whitehead
    I. Whitehead
    4ASTS
    Isaiah Whitehead
    J. Wiley
    9RBS
    Jacob Wiley
    ESPN 2
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jul 15 Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
    L 106-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    23PTS
    Caris LeVert
    S. Dinwiddie
    4ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    13RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    ESPNU
    Watch Game

Preseason

  • away game
    TuesdayTue Oct 03 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 115-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    19PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    4ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    T. Booker
    13RBS
    Trevor Booker
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Oct 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 107-88

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Lin
    16PTS
    Jeremy Lin
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    6ASTS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    9RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    NBATV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Oct 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 117-83

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    16PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    8RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YES
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 11 Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY
    L 114-133

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    24PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    4ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Q. Acy
    7RBS
    Quincy Acy
    YES
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 18 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    L 131-140

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    30PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    5ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    T. Booker
    10RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 126-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Carroll
    17PTS
    DeMarre Carroll
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    T. Booker
    11RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Oct 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 116-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    20PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    D. Russell
    10ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    7RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Oct 24 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    L 121-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    29PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    C. LeVert
    8RBS
    Caris LeVert
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 112-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    22PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Booker
    8RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Oct 27 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    L 86-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    15PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Carroll
    5RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Oct 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    22PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    T. Mozgov
    11RBS
    Timofey Mozgov
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Oct 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 114-122

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    33PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    4ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    7RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 03 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    L 112-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    25PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Carroll
    8RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 06 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    W 98-92

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Carroll
    11RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 07 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
    L 104-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Zeller
    21PTS
    Tyler Zeller
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Wiley
    8RBS
    Jacob Wiley
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 10 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    W 101-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    21PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    8RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 11 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    L 106-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    26PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    3ASTS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    D. Carroll
    7RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YES, NBATVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Nov 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    19PTS
    Joe Harris
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    9RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 118-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Booker
    5RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Nov 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    25PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    12RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 22 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
    L 109-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    20PTS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    S. Dinwiddie
    10ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Zeller
    7RBS
    Tyler Zeller
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 24 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 125-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Carroll
    9RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Nov 26 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    W 98-88

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Carroll
    24PTS
    DeMarre Carroll
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Booker
    11RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 27 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    L 103-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    I. Whitehead
    24PTS
    Isaiah Whitehead
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 29 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    W 109-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Carroll
    22PTS
    DeMarre Carroll
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Booker
    10RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Dec 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    3:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Dec 04 Philips Arena, Atlanta, GA
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Dec 07 Mexico City Arena
    10:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 09 Mexico City Arena
    6:00pmET
    YES, NBATVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Dec 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Dec 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 15 Air Canada Centre, Toronto, ON
    7:30pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 23 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    7:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Dec 26 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    8:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 27 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    8:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 29 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    8:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Dec 31 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    5:30pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 12 Philips Arena, Atlanta, GA
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Jan 13 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    7:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    3:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 21 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    4:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Jan 23 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    8:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 26 BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WI
    8:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Jan 27 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    9:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Jan 30 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Feb 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    12:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Feb 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Feb 07 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Feb 22 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 27 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Mar 01 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    10:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Mar 04 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    9:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 06 ORACLE Arena, Oakland, CA
    10:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Mar 08 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    7:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Mar 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 16 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 23 Air Canada Centre, Toronto, ON
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    1:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 28 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 31 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    8:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 03 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    7:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Apr 05 BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WI
    8:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Apr 07 United Center, Chicago, IL
    8:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Apr 09 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Apr 11 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    8:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game

