Nets to host trick-or-treat event at Barclays Center on Halloween

The Brooklyn Nets are celebrating Halloween this Tuesday, Oct. 31 when they play the Phoenix Suns at home. Children under 13 who attend the game are encouraged to join the fun and dress in their best costumes for a chance to win an upgrade to courtside seats at Barclays Center (adults are asked to not wear masks inside the venue).

Children will receive a trick-or-treat bag upon arrival and a map of trick-or-treat locations throughout the venue. Locations include the newly redesigned Swag Shop, the new Parm restaurant on Suite Level A, and more. Kids can also make their own GIFs in a photo booth at Section 29 adjacent to the Swag Shop from 6:30-8 p.m. and are encouraged to share the fun on social media.

