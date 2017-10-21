Nets-Magic Postgame Quotes

Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, Brooklyn Nets

On the team’s performance:

“I thought our defense was solid. I thought we were active. I think we turned them over a lot in the first half. That really started the ball rolling. Great activity, a lot of deflections, steals, high energy defensively, making some shots.”

On Allen Crabbe’s performance:

“We can talk about the points, but I just like how he just makes a simpler play. If it’s not there, he’ll make the next pass to the open guy. There is no extra waste of movement. Yeah, of course it’s great if the shots go in, but he is a really good all-around basketball player.”

On turnovers and fast breaks:

“We wanted to have a more active defense and we didn't force turnovers last year. I think our change of personnel can help, obviously. D’Angelo (Russell) gets a lot of deflections and steals, DeMarre (Carroll) - that’s always been his thing defensively – and I think it fuels the whole team, those guys can start to get that energy going. And with our turnovers, I still think we can do better. I still think there are five or six times we are not making the right decision, and I just think there is still a big point of emphasis and improvement for us.”

Trevor Booker, Brooklyn Nets

On tonight’s game:

“We wanted it more. We knew we had to make up for that loss at Indiana. We came out ready. The only thing we need to improve on is defense. Giving up 120 points is too much.”

On how the Nets wanted it more at the end of the game:

“Yeah, we definitely wanted it and I think it showed on the court. Everybody pushed through and we were tired, but you know we wanted it so we pushed through it.”

On the depth of the team:

“Everybody is hoping for a speedy recovery for Jeremy (Lin), but at the same time our guys are still stepping up and we are stepping up as a unit and I think it showed tonight.”

D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets

On his “jitterbug” move at the end of the game:

“It was just a reaction honestly, just trying to make something happen.”

On D’Angelo’s first game and first win in Brooklyn:

“It felt great. The atmosphere was amazing. We are going to need that from the fans every home game. It just felt good to get one.”

On learning about himself, his teammates and the overall team during hard times:

“We are a young group. Finishing games in this league is definitely hard. Guys have to make shots when they need to. This is where amazing happens. Things you don’t expect to happen, happen. And it costs us games down the road. Just being better at finishing games with our group will be the biggest challenge for us.”

On growing accustom to each other:

“Like I said, every practice we are getting at that knowledge from guys and that chemistry just playing. Then the adversity that we have been through so far is definitely a wear on us, but we will be alright. Down the stretch we will be good.”