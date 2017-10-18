Brooklyn Nets Tip Off Home Opener at Barclays Center on Friday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Roc Nation Recording Artist Justine Skye to Perform National Anthem

- DJ Khaled to host after-party in Billboard Lounge -

BROOKLYN (October 18, 2017) – The Brooklyn Nets will tip off their 2017-18 home opener, presented by Infor, at Barclays Center on Friday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m. against the Orlando Magic. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and fans are encouraged to take their seats by 7:15 p.m. for the opening ceremony, which includes a national anthem performance by Roc Nation artist Justine Skye and a refreshed game entertainment experience. Each guest will receive a complimentary rally towel upon arrival.

After the game, Billboard Lounge members can visit Barclays Center’s exclusive club, Billboard Lounge, for an after-party with a special appearance by record producer and social media sensation DJ Khaled. The renowned artist has sold more than 15 million singles in his career, made dozens of chart-topping hit records, and was recently named as the first-ever Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment artist ambassador.

The Nets will wear their black icon jerseys by Nike featuring the team’s new Infor patch. Guests can visit the redesigned Swag Shop at Barclays Center to check out the team’s new Nike apparel, including the New Era cap wall and BROOKLYN COOL, a special line that features collaborations with local designers Antler & Woods, Kinfolk, Extra Butter, IGWT, and PINTRILL.

The team’s new PA announcer, Olivier Sedra, will make his regular season debut as the new voice of the Nets. Sedra comes from the Cleveland Cavaliers where he served as PA announcer for 11 seasons.

Parm, an acclaimed casual Italian restaurant named one of the 101 Best Places to Eat in North America by Newsweek, is now open to all guests and is located on Suite Level A, adjacent to the 40/40 CLUB by Tanduay Rum. Guests can make reservations on reserve.com. Beginning in November, guests who download Barclays Center’s mobile app can order Parm To-Go, enabling them to bring food back to their seats.

The BrooklynTaste program has added new concession stands this season. BK Tacos, located at Sections 107 and 423, will serve Pollo Asado Tacos, Carintas Tacos, and Taco Salad. Table 87 Coal Oven Pizza at Sections 115 and 405 will serve 10” pizza pies, while Kings County Dogs at Sections 123 and 207 will serve its New York Street Dog, Full House Dog, Bahn Mi Dog, and Greek Dog. A full list of concessions is available athttp://www.barclayscenter.com/center-info/dining.

Beginning this season, Barclays Center has implemented the following policies to ensure a safe and enjoyable event experience for all guests. Backpacks and hard-sided bags of any kind are prohibited. Single-compartment drawstring bags and fashion backpack purses that are smaller than 14” x 14” x 6” will be allowed inside the venue. Guests who arrive with bags that do not meet the entry requirements will be able to check them at the main entrance. This policy does not apply to working media members who are entering at the designated entrance. Special consideration will be made for guests with medical needs and those caring for infants.

Fans will notice an even greater commitment to the guest experience through THE BROOKLYN WAY, the venue’s new customer service platform. Fans can expect an improved continuation of the renowned guest services experience that Barclays Center has become widely acclaimed for.

A limited number of tickets are still available online at www.ticketmaster.com and the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. Fans are encouraged to post photos and follow along on social media throughout the night using #WeGoHard.

Fans who are unable to attend the game can watch on YES or listen on WCBS 880 AM. Michael Grady has joined the YES Network as the Nets Courtside Reporter, while Ian Eagle returns for his 24th year as play-by-play announcer. He will be joined by Sarah Kustok, who has moved to the desk as Nets game analyst, after spending the previous five NBA seasons as courtside reporter. Chris Carrino returns to CBS Radio as the play-by-play voice of the Nets, and Tim Capstraw returns as color analyst.