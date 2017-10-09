Nets-Knicks Postgame Quotes

Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, Brooklyn Nets

On the team’s performance:

“I thought our defense was solid. I thought we were active. I think we turned them over a lot in the first half. That really started the ball rolling. Great activity, a lot of deflections, steals, high energy defensively, making some shots.”

On Allen Crabbe’s performance:

“We can talk about the points, but I just like how he just makes a simpler play. If it’s not there, he’ll make the next pass to the open guy. There is no extra waste of movement. Yeah, of course it’s great if the shots go in, but he is a really good all-around basketball player.”

On turnovers and fast breaks:

“We wanted to have a more active defense and we didn't force turnovers last year. I think our change of personnel can help, obviously. D’Angelo (Russell) gets a lot of deflections and steals, DeMarre (Carroll) - that’s always been his thing defensively – and I think it fuels the whole team, those guys can start to get that energy going. And with our turnovers, I still think we can do better. I still think there are five or six times we are not making the right decision, and I just think there is still a big point of emphasis and improvement for us.”

D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets

On tonight’s game:

“I thought we played well. I thought, as a team, we played well offensively and defensively.”

On the Nets’ defense:

“I think everybody was just trying to take pride into it – trying to play team defense and then, at the end of the day, still guard your man individually. So if we can sustain that, I think it will be good.”

On the Nets’ passing:

“I think it’s second nature. It’s like, one guy passes, the next guy passes it and everybody wants to pass the ball, snowball effect. If we can just keep that going, no matter who our opponent is, I think that’s tough to guard.”

On how contagious the defensive intensity has been:

“Honestly, I feel like it’s easy to worry about offense, but with all this talent that we have, all these guys that are available to have the ability to score, if we all pride ourselves in stopping the Knicks guys, getting stops in each possession, the offense is going to come – and we flowed. Anybody is capable of putting up those numbers, so if that’s our main focus, we’ll be alright.”

Jeremy Lin, Brooklyn Nets

On takeaways from Brooklyn’s preseason wins thus far:

“From the actual wins themselves: nothing. Let’s say, for example, we were 0-3 but we were still playing the same way, I think my takeaways would be pretty much the same. It’s just I think we are playing the right way. Today I felt we had a great defensive game, we had a ton of assists probably and we moved the ball. If we could draw it up, that’s how it would be, gritty defense leading to unselfish offense.”

On Allen Crabbe’s performance:

“If he could do that every game, please Allen do that every game. That was amazing. No rhythm, he didn’t have any games to work into – he just came out and started ripping shots. That was impressive.”

On the play of Caris LeVert:

“That was impressive too. I spent more time with Caris, so I know his game. I’m a big Caris fan. I think he’s going to take big steps, I think he’s going to be a big time player. Hopefully everyone else is going to see it. I’ve seen it all summer long.”