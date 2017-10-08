Crabbe Looks Sharp in Brooklyn Debut

Nets win third straight preseason game, 117-83 over Knicks
Posted: Oct 08, 2017

Nets fans got their first look at Allen Crabbe on Sunday night, and got exactly what they were hoping to see.

Crabbe knocked down his first two 3-point attempts, pouring in 11 points in just six minutes of first-half action while going 3-for-4 from 3-point range. He finished up with 14 points, shooting 5-of-7 from the field.

“Just watching the first two preseason games and watching all the shots and just watching how the offense flows, it’s the perfect system for me,” said Crabbe. “Just came in with confidence. It’s a different feel here, when the coaches are telling you to do more, to shoot more. It’s like the ultimate green light.”

Gallery: Nets vs. Knicks

October 08, 2017

But a hot-shooting preseason game isn’t why Nets fans should be excited about Crabbe in black and white. This is why they should be excited:

“We knew shooting was an issue for us last year,” said coach Kenny Atkinson before the game. “We felt like we got a ton of open shots but didn’t put the down. We knew we had to address shooting.”

The Nets were fourth in the NBA with 31.5 3-point attempts per game, but just 26th in 3-point shooting percentage at 33.8. That’s damning considering Atkinson’s description of their opportunities was correct. Brooklyn was No. 2 in the league in wide-open 3-point attempts — defined as the closest defender being six or more feet away — with 14.8 per game and No.1 in frequency. The Nets led the NBA in the percentage of their overall shots that were defined as wide-open threes.

But they were just 25th in the league in making 35.2 percent of those shots. And they were just 23rd in the league in shooting 33.7 percent on open threes — with the defender four to six feet away. Brooklyn was eighth in the league with 12.1 such attempts per game. Altogether, the Nets had 26.9 open or wide-open 3-point attempts per game and shot less than 35 percent.

Enter Allen Crabbe.

Crabbe shot 44.5 percent from 3-point range last season, 43.7 on open threes and 49.1 on wide-open threes. Over his first four seasons in the league, Crabbe is a 41.1 percent 3-point shooter. He’s a high-percentage 3-point shooter being inserted into a high-volume 3-point shooting offense.

“We often talk about system-fit and I think (general manager) Sean (Marks) and I are one hundred percent on the same page, which really helps,” said Atkinson. “We targeted Allen and there’s a reason, we said this is a guy that’s really going to fit in our system. Tonight is a good start and is exactly what we thought.”

This is why the Nets signed Crabbe to a four-year, $74.8 million offer sheet in the summer of 2016. It’s why they were perfectly happy to get a second chance at him this summer when the Trail Blazers, who had matched that offer sheet a year ago, offered him up in a trade.

“We wanted him when we signed him to the offer sheet and we never changed that feeling,” said Atkinson. “I never changed. Sean never wavered.”

An ankle sprain suffered in training camp has slowed Crabbe’s acclimation. He missed the first two preseason games and played just 11 minutes Sunday night. The Nets have just one more preseason game remaining on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veteans Memorial Coliseum. 

“If he could do that every game, please Allen, do that every game,” said Jeremy Lin. “That was amazing. No rhythm. He didn’t have any games to work into it. He just came out and started ripping shots. That was impressive.”

NETS 117, KNICKS 83

The Nets closed out the second quarter by outscoring the Knicks 19-6 over the final seven minutes of the first half, holding New York without a field goal over the final 4:23. That put Brooklyn up by 18 points at the break, and they cruised to a 117-83 final from there, stretching their lead as high as 37 points in the fourth quarter.

“I thought our defense was solid,” said Atkinson. “I thought we were active. I think we turned them over a lot in the first half. That really started the ball rolling. Great activity. Lot of deflections, steals. High energy defensively.”

It was the Nets’ third straight double-digit preseason win. D’Angelo Russell scored 16 points with seven assists and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Quincy Acy had eight rebounds apiece. Lin also had seven assists.

The Nets shot 50 percent overall and 42 percent from 3-point range (14-for-33).

“I feel like we’re playing the right way,” said Lin. “Today I felt like we had a great defensive game. We had a ton of assists probably. We moved the ball. If we could draw it up, that’s how it would be. Gritty defense leading to unselfish offense.”

“Today I felt like we had a great defensive game. We had a ton of assists probably. We moved the ball. If we could draw it up, that’s how it would be. Gritty defense leading to unselfish offense.”

Jeremy Lin

LEVERT SEES FIRST GAME ACTION

Caris LeVert made his preseason debut after missing the first two games with an ankle sprain. The second-year swingman played 18 minutes and scored 12 points, shooting 5-of-8.

“He definitely didn’t ease his way into the game,” said Atkinson. “He came out and I think he started it with his defense and got a little overzealous and committed a foul, but his energy was just off the charts. I think we’re starting to see what we thought when we drafted him, that he could be a good pick and roll player in this league. He’s creative with the ball. He can split pressure. He’s a versatile player. It was a really good debut, but it doesn’t surprise me. He had a great summer.”

View Game Notes

Tags
Nets, center court

Brooklyn Nets Game Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2017-18 Season

Summer League

  • away game
    FridayFri Jul 07 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    W 75-72

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Goodwin
    14PTS
    Archie Goodwin
    S. Dinwiddie
    3ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    6RBS
    Caris LeVert
    NBATV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jul 09 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 83-88

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    18PTS
    Caris LeVert
    C. LeVert
    3ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    12RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    NBATV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jul 10 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    W 95-66

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Goodwin
    18PTS
    Archie Goodwin
    A. Goodwin
    8ASTS
    Archie Goodwin
    V. Poirier
    11RBS
    Vincent Poirier
    ESPNU
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Jul 13 Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
    W 85-74

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    I. Whitehead
    14PTS
    Isaiah Whitehead
    I. Whitehead
    4ASTS
    Isaiah Whitehead
    J. Wiley
    9RBS
    Jacob Wiley
    ESPN 2
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jul 15 Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
    L 106-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    23PTS
    Caris LeVert
    S. Dinwiddie
    4ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    13RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    ESPNU
    Watch Game

Preseason

  • away game
    TuesdayTue Oct 03 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 115-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    19PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    4ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    T. Booker
    13RBS
    Trevor Booker
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Oct 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 107-88

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Lin
    16PTS
    Jeremy Lin
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    6ASTS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    9RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    NBATV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Oct 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 117-83

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    16PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    8RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YES
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 11 Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY
    L 114-133

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    24PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    4ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Q. Acy
    7RBS
    Quincy Acy
    YES
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 18 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    L 131-140

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    30PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    5ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    T. Booker
    10RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 126-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Carroll
    17PTS
    DeMarre Carroll
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    T. Booker
    11RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Oct 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 116-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    20PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    D. Russell
    10ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    7RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Oct 24 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    L 121-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    29PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    C. LeVert
    8RBS
    Caris LeVert
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 112-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    22PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Booker
    8RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Oct 27 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    L 86-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    15PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Carroll
    5RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Oct 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    22PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    T. Mozgov
    11RBS
    Timofey Mozgov
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Oct 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 114-122

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    33PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    4ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    7RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 03 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    L 112-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    25PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Carroll
    8RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 06 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    W 98-92

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Carroll
    11RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 07 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
    L 104-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Zeller
    21PTS
    Tyler Zeller
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Wiley
    8RBS
    Jacob Wiley
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 10 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    W 101-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    21PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    8RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 11 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    L 106-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    26PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    3ASTS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    D. Carroll
    7RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YES, NBATVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Nov 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    19PTS
    Joe Harris
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    9RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 118-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Booker
    5RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Nov 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    25PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    12RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 22 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
    L 109-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    20PTS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    S. Dinwiddie
    10ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Zeller
    7RBS
    Tyler Zeller
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 24 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 125-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Carroll
    9RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Nov 26 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    W 98-88

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Carroll
    24PTS
    DeMarre Carroll
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Booker
    11RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 27 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    L 103-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    I. Whitehead
    24PTS
    Isaiah Whitehead
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 29 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    W 109-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Carroll
    22PTS
    DeMarre Carroll
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Booker
    10RBS
    Trevor Booker
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Dec 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    3:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Dec 04 Philips Arena, Atlanta, GA
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Dec 07 Mexico City Arena
    10:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 09 Mexico City Arena
    6:00pmET
    YES, NBATVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Dec 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Dec 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 15 Air Canada Centre, Toronto, ON
    7:30pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 23 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    7:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Dec 26 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    8:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 27 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    8:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 29 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    8:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Dec 31 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    5:30pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 12 Philips Arena, Atlanta, GA
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Jan 13 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    7:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    3:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 21 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    4:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Jan 23 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    8:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 26 BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WI
    8:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Jan 27 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    9:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Jan 30 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Feb 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    12:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Feb 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Feb 07 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Feb 22 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 27 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Mar 01 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    10:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Mar 04 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    9:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 06 ORACLE Arena, Oakland, CA
    10:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Mar 08 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    7:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Mar 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 16 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 23 Air Canada Centre, Toronto, ON
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    1:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 28 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 31 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    8:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 03 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    7:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Apr 05 BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WI
    8:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Apr 07 United Center, Chicago, IL
    8:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Apr 09 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Apr 11 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    8:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game

No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter

No additional games at this time, hit enter to jump to top of the page or continue tabbing Back to the TOP

Video Highlights