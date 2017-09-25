Brooklyn Nets to Host Practice in the Park on Saturday, October 14

Open Practice & Block Party at Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 2

--Complimentary Tickets Available on Friday, September 29 at Brooklynnets.com--

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets are inviting the community to Brooklyn Bridge Park on Saturday, October 14 for an open-to-the-public Practice in the Park, an event that will see the entire team take the court for drills as they prepare for the upcoming season. The day will also include youth basketball games, fan activations, food trucks, and more. The event begins at 11 a.m.

Fans can attend the event by claiming complimentary tickets at brooklynnets.com starting Friday, September 29.

For more information about Brooklyn Bridge Park, including directions to Pier 2, please visit www.brooklynbridgepark.org.