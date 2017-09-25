Brooklyn Nets Announce Training Camp Roster

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets announced their training camp roster of 20 players today. Training camp begins tomorrow, September 26, and runs through Saturday, September 30, at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. The roster is as follows:

# NAME POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE/COUNTRY YRS 13 Quincy Acy F/C 6-7 240 10/6/90 Baylor/USA 5 31 Jarrett Allen C 6-11 234 4/21/98 Texas/USA R 35 Trevor Booker F 6-8 228 11/25/87 Clemson/USA 7 9 DeMarre Carroll F 6-8 215 7/27/86 Missouri/USA 8 33 Allen Crabbe G/F 6-6 215 4/9/92 California/USA 4 8 Spencer Dinwiddie G 6-6 200 4/6/93 Colorado/USA 3 14 Milton Doyle G 6-4 184 10/31/93 Loyola Chicago/USA R 12 Joe Harris G 6-6 219 9/6/91 Virginia/USA 3 24 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson F 6-7 214 1/3/95 Arizona/USA 2 6 Sean Kilpatrick G 6-4 212 1/6/90 Cincinnati/USA 3 22 Caris LeVert G/F 6-7 203 8/25/94 Michigan/USA 1 7 Jeremy Lin G 6-3 200 8/23/88 Harvard/USA 7 2 Akil Mitchell F 6-9 250 6/26/92 Virginia/USA R 20 Timofey Mozgov C 7-1 275 7/16/86 Russia 7 0 Yakuba Ouattara* G 6-4 220 1/24/92 Ghana R 1 D’Angelo Russell G 6-5 195 2/23/96 Ohio State/USA 2 30 Jeremy Senglin G 6-0 190 3/24/95 Weber State/USA R 15 Isaiah Whitehead G 6-4 213 3/8/95 Seton Hall/USA 1 21 Jacob Wiley* F 6-8 223 9/4/94 Eastern Washington/USA R 44 Tyler Zeller C 7-0 250 1/17/90 North Carolina/USA 5

*Signed to a two-way contract