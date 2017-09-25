Brooklyn Nets Announce Training Camp Roster
BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets announced their training camp roster of 20 players today. Training camp begins tomorrow, September 26, and runs through Saturday, September 30, at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. The roster is as follows:
|#
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|DOB
|COLLEGE/COUNTRY
|YRS
|13
|Quincy Acy
|F/C
|6-7
|240
|10/6/90
|Baylor/USA
|5
|31
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|6-11
|234
|4/21/98
|Texas/USA
|R
|35
|Trevor Booker
|F
|6-8
|228
|11/25/87
|Clemson/USA
|7
|9
|DeMarre Carroll
|F
|6-8
|215
|7/27/86
|Missouri/USA
|8
|33
|Allen Crabbe
|G/F
|6-6
|215
|4/9/92
|California/USA
|4
|8
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|G
|6-6
|200
|4/6/93
|Colorado/USA
|3
|14
|Milton Doyle
|G
|6-4
|184
|10/31/93
|Loyola Chicago/USA
|R
|12
|Joe Harris
|G
|6-6
|219
|9/6/91
|Virginia/USA
|3
|24
|Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|F
|6-7
|214
|1/3/95
|Arizona/USA
|2
|6
|Sean Kilpatrick
|G
|6-4
|212
|1/6/90
|Cincinnati/USA
|3
|22
|Caris LeVert
|G/F
|6-7
|203
|8/25/94
|Michigan/USA
|1
|7
|Jeremy Lin
|G
|6-3
|200
|8/23/88
|Harvard/USA
|7
|2
|Akil Mitchell
|F
|6-9
|250
|6/26/92
|Virginia/USA
|R
|20
|Timofey Mozgov
|C
|7-1
|275
|7/16/86
|Russia
|7
|0
|Yakuba Ouattara*
|G
|6-4
|220
|1/24/92
|Ghana
|R
|1
|D’Angelo Russell
|G
|6-5
|195
|2/23/96
|Ohio State/USA
|2
|30
|Jeremy Senglin
|G
|6-0
|190
|3/24/95
|Weber State/USA
|R
|15
|Isaiah Whitehead
|G
|6-4
|213
|3/8/95
|Seton Hall/USA
|1
|21
|Jacob Wiley*
|F
|6-8
|223
|9/4/94
|Eastern Washington/USA
|R
|44
|Tyler Zeller
|C
|7-0
|250
|1/17/90
|North Carolina/USA
|5
*Signed to a two-way contract
|Head Coach
|Kenny Atkinson (Richmond)
|Assistant Coaches
|Jacque Vaughn (Kansas)
|Chris Fleming (Richmond)
|Bret Brielmaier (Arizona)
|Assistant Coach/Director of Player Development
|Adam Harrington (Auburn)
|Assistant Coach/Manager of Advance Scouting
|Jordan Ott (Penn State)
|Assistant Player Development Coach
|Travon Bryant (Missouri)
|Director of Player Performance
|Zach Weatherford (Arkansas)
|Strength and Conditioning Coach
|Dan Meehan (Australian Catholic)
|Head Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist
|Lloyd Beckett (Northeastern)
|Director of Physical Therapy
|Aisling Toolan (Trinity College)
|Assistant Athletic Trainer
|Sebastien Poirier (Salem State)
|Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach
|Lauren Green (St. Cloud State)