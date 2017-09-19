Brooklyn Nets Name Olivier Sedra as Public Address Announcer

Sedra Comes to Brooklyn from the 2016 NBA World Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Where He Served as PA Announcer since 2006

BROOKLYN (September 19, 2017) – The Brooklyn Nets will have a new voice this season. Olivier Sedra has been hired as the public address announcer for Nets games at Barclays Center and will represent the team at community clinics and special events.

Sedra joins the Nets’ game presentation team after serving as PA announcer for the Cleveland Cavaliers for 11 NBA seasons. Sedra, a Canadian from Montreal who is fluent in French and English, also represented the Cavs internationally at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, and the 2015 NBA Africa game in Johannesburg, South Africa, as well as the 2016 and 2017 NBA All-Star events.

“I’m really excited to get started with the Nets and Barclays Center,” said Sedra. “Brooklyn is building something special and I’m honored to be a part of it. With Barclays Center’s expansive programming, there is also tremendous opportunity to get involved in other events.”

“Olivier’s booming voice, impeccable timing, and high basketball IQ will be a great addition to the game experience at Barclays Center,” said Brett Yormark, Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment. “His knowledge and passion will also help us elevate our other programming, including college basketball, boxing, and special events.”

The Brooklyn Nets tip off their home opener on Friday, October 20 when they take on the Orlando Magic. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at brooklynnets.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. The Nets 2017-18 schedule is available at brooklynnets.com/schedule.