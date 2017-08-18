Brooklyn Nets Players and Head Coach Kenny Atkinson to Attend Nets Youth Summer Camps

BROOKLYN (August 18, 2017) – Brooklyn Nets Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, and Nets players Caris LeVert, D’Angelo Russell, Allen Crabbe, Sean Kilpatrick, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will highlight Nets youth basketball camps this month.

LeVert, Russell, Crabbe, Kilpatrick, and Hollis-Jefferson will participate in the first-ever Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy Camp, while Atkinson and Hollis-Jefferson will attend the fourth annual Brooklyn Nets Hamptons Camp Powered by DRIBBL.

The Brooklyn Nets summer basketball camps offer youngsters of all skill levels personalized instruction while emphasizing sportsmanship and teamwork. The Nets will meet the campers, sign autographs, and participate in drills and games.