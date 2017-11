Brooklyn Nets Announce 2017-18 Season Schedule

BROOKLYN - The Brooklyn Nets have announced their 2017-18 regular season schedule, which tips off Wednesday, October 18, at Indiana. The team will host its regular season home opener two days later on Friday, October 20, versus Orlando at Barclays Center.

Eighteen of the Nets’ 39 games at Barclays Center are set to be played on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Brooklyn’s two remaining home games will be played in Mexico City as part of the NBA Mexico City Games 2017 on Wednesday, December 7, against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Friday, December 9, versus the Miami Heat.

The Nets will begin the New Year with a season-long five-game homestand, which spans 10 days, beginning Monday, January 1, versus Orlando and concluding Wednesday, January 10, against Detroit. The month of January features a season-high nine home contests.

The team will hit the road for four five-game trips during the upcoming season. The season slate also features 15 back-to-backs and 11 one-game road trips. The schedule will also treat fans to six afternoon home games in Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Nets games will be broadcast regionally on the YES Network for the 16th consecutive season.

Season ticket memberships and partial plans are now on sale and can be purchased by calling 718-NETS-TIX or by logging onto brooklynnets.com/tickets.

Individual tickets for games at Barclays Center go on-sale on Thursday, August 17, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at brooklynnets.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. Tickets can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center starting Friday, August 18, at noon. Presales are available at brooklynnets.com/tickets and ticketmaster.com beginning Tuesday, August 15, at 10 a.m.

The entire Nets 2017-18 schedule is attached and can also be found by logging onto brooklynnets.com/schedule.

DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME Wed. October 18, 2017 at Indiana 7:00 PM Fri. October 20, 2017 Orlando 7:30 PM Sun. October 22, 2017 Atlanta 3:30 PM Tue. October 24, 2017 at Orlando 7:00 PM Wed. October 25, 2017 Cleveland 7:30 PM Fri. October 27, 2017 at New York 7:30 PM Sun. October 29, 2017 Denver 6:00 PM Tue. October 31, 2017 Phoenix 7:30 PM Fri. November 3, 2017 at L.A. Lakers 10:30 PM Mon. November 6, 2017 at Phoenix 9:00 PM Tue. November 7, 2017 at Denver 9:00 PM Fri. November 10, 2017 at Portland 10:00 PM Sat. November 11, 2017 at Utah 9:00 PM Tue. November 14, 2017 Boston 7:30 PM Fri. November 17, 2017 Utah 7:30 PM Sun. November 19, 2017 Golden State 6:00 PM Wed. November 22, 2017 at Cleveland 7:00 PM Fri. November 24, 2017 Portland 12:00 PM Sun. November 26, 2017 at Memphis 6:00 PM Mon. November 27, 2017 at Houston 8:00 PM Wed. November 29, 2017 at Dallas 8:30 PM Sat. December 2, 2017 Atlanta 3:00 PM Mon. December 4, 2017 at Atlanta 7:30 PM Thu. December 7, 2017 Oklahoma City*** 10:00 PM Sat. December 9, 2017 Miami*** 6:00 PM Tue. December 12, 2017 Washington 7:30 PM Thu. December 14, 2017 New York 7:30 PM Fri. December 15, 2017 at Toronto 7:30 PM Sun. December 17, 2017 Indiana 6:00 PM Wed. December 20, 2017 Sacramento 7:30 PM Fri. December 22, 2017 Washington 7:30 PM Sat. December 23, 2017 at Indiana 7:00 PM Tue. December 26, 2017 at San Antonio 8:30 PM Wed. December 27, 2017 at New Orleans 8:00 PM Fri. December 29, 2017 at Miami 8:00 PM Sun. December 31, 2017 at Boston 5:30 PM Mon. January 1, 2018 Orlando 7:30 PM Wed. January 3, 2018 Minnesota 7:30 PM Sat. January 6, 2018 Boston 6:00 PM Mon. January 8, 2018 Toronto 7:30 PM Wed. January 10, 2018 Detroit 7:30 PM Fri. January 12, 2018 at Atlanta 7:30 PM Sat. January 13, 2018 at Washington 7:00 PM Mon. January 15, 2018 New York 3:00 PM Wed. January 17, 2018 San Antonio 7:30 PM Fri. January 19, 2018 Miami 7:30 PM Sun. January 21, 2018 at Detroit 4:00 PM Tue. January 23, 2018 at Oklahoma City 8:00 PM Fri. January 26, 2018 at Milwaukee 8:00 PM Sat. January 27, 2018 at Minnesota 9:00 PM Tue. January 30, 2018 at New York 7:30 PM Wed. January 31, 2018 Philadelphia 7:30 PM Fri. February 2, 2018 L.A. Lakers 7:30 PM Sun. February 4, 2018 Milwaukee 12:00 PM Tue. February 6, 2018 Houston 7:30 PM Wed. February 7, 2018 at Detroit 7:00 PM Sat. February 10, 2018 New Orleans 6:00 PM Mon. February 12, 2018 L.A. Clippers 7:30 PM Wed. February 14, 2018 Indiana 7:30 PM Thu. February 22, 2018 at Charlotte 7:00 PM Mon. February 26, 2018 Chicago 7:30 PM Tue. February 27, 2018 at Cleveland 7:00 PM Thu. March 1, 2018 at Sacramento 10:00 PM Sun. March 4, 2018 at L.A. Clippers 9:00 PM Tue. March 6, 2018 at Golden State 10:30 PM Thu. March 8, 2018 at Charlotte 7:00 PM Sun. March 11, 2018 Philadelphia 7:30 PM Tue. March 13, 2018 Toronto 7:30 PM Fri. March 16, 2018 at Philadelphia 7:00 PM Sat. March 17, 2018 Dallas 7:30 PM Mon. March 19, 2018 Memphis 7:30 PM Wed. March 21, 2018 Charlotte 7:30 PM Fri. March 23, 2018 at Toronto 7:30 PM Sun. March 25, 2018 Cleveland 1:00 PM Wed. March 28, 2018 at Orlando 7:00 PM Sat. March 31, 2018 at Miami 8:00 PM Sun. April 1, 2018 Detroit 6:00 PM Tue. April 3, 2018 at Philadelphia 7:00 PM Thu. April 5, 2018 at Milwaukee 8:00 PM Sat. April 7, 2018 at Chicago 8:00 PM Mon. April 9, 2018 Chicago 7:30 PM Wed. April 11, 2018 at Boston 8:00 PM