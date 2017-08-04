Brooklyn Nets Sign Milton Doyle and Jeremy Senglin

BROOKLYN (August 4, 2017) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed guards Milton Doyle and Jeremy Senglin. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.

Doyle and Senglin were both members of Brooklyn’s 2017 NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas.

Doyle (6’4”, 180) joins the Nets after a four-year career (2013-17) at Loyola University Chicago. In 121 career games (98 starts), Doyle recorded averages of 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 30.4 minutes per contest. He became the first player in program history to earn All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team honors after averaging 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 32.6 minutes per game during his senior season, while scoring in double figures in all but one of his 32 games. The Chicago native also earned Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer and Freshman of the Year awards during his collegiate career and ended his tenure ranked eighth in school history in points (1,606) and fifth in assists (459).

Senglin (6’2”, 190), a native of Arlington, Texas, played four collegiate seasons (2013-17) for Weber State. In 124 career games (123 starts), he averaged 16.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 33.7 minutes per contest. He concluded his career as the school’s all-time leading scorer (2,078 points), as well as finishing second in career field goals made (665), third in assists (343), fourth in 3-point field goal percentage (.422) and eighth in steals (110). Senglin, who twice earned Big Sky All-Conference honors, scored in double figures in 104 of his 124 career games.