Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy Elite Youth Tournament

The Brooklyn Nets will host their inaugural Elite Youth Tournament on Saturday, August 5 at Brooklyn Bridge Park (Pier 2). Eight boys and four girls teams (ages 14 and under) from the Tri-State area will compete in a single-elimination tournament for a chance to win.

This event showcases the Nets' growing commitment to youth basketball. Admission is free, first game tips off at 10am, and boys and girls championships are scheduled for 4pm and 5:30pm.

Boys teams participating include:

Riverside Hawks

FunSports

NJ Playaz

Team United

Dyckman

Team Wright

3D Basketball

Gersh



Girls teams participating include:

Riverside Hawks

FunSports

Gersh

