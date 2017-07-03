BROOKLYN NETS ANNOUNCE SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their roster for the 2017 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, which tips off July 7.
The Nets are returning to Las Vegas for a third consecutive year and will make their fourth overall appearance at the event. Brooklyn’s team features current Nets Spencer Dinwiddie, Archie Goodwin, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Caris LeVert and Isaiah Whitehead, and the Nets will be led by Head Coach Kenny Atkinson for the second straight season.
Brooklyn’s full Summer League roster and schedule can be found below.
|#
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|DOB
|COLLEGE/COUNTRY
|LAST TEAM
|YRS
|31
|Jarrett Allen*
|C
|6-11
|234
|04/21/98
|Texas/USA
|Texas/NCAA
|R
|53
|Nathan Boothe
|C
|6-9
|240
|02/03/94
|Toledo/USA
|Toledo/NCAA
|R
|8
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|G
|6-6
|200
|04/06/93
|Colorado/USA
|Brooklyn Nets
|3
|34
|Milton Doyle
|G
|6-4
|180
|10/31/93
|Loyola Chicago/USA
|Loyola Chicago/NCAA
|R
|10
|Archie Goodwin
|G
|6-5
|205
|08/17/94
|Kentucky/USA
|Brooklyn Nets
|4
|24
|Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|F
|6-7
|214
|01/03/95
|Arizona/USA
|Brooklyn Nets
|2
|0
|Prince Ibeh
|C
|6-10
|260
|06/03/94
|Texas/USA
|Long Island Nets/NBA G League
|R
|22
|Caris LeVert
|G/F
|6-7
|203
|08/25/94
|Michigan/USA
|Brooklyn Nets
|1
|9
|Tahjere McCall
|G
|6-5
|190
|08/17/94
|Tennessee State/USA
|Tennessee State/NCAA
|R
|4
|J.J. Moore
|F
|6-6
|224
|05/25/91
|Rutgers/USA
|Maccabi Rishon Lezion/Israel
|R
|21
|Kamari Murphy
|F
|6-9
|218
|12/14/93
|Miami/USA
|Miami/NCAA
|R
|17
|Vincent Poirier
|C
|7-0
|255
|10/17/93
|France
|Paris-Levallois Basket/France
|R
|26
|Rodney Pryor
|G
|6-4
|200
|10/14/92
|Georgetown/USA
|Georgetown/NCAA
|R
|30
|Jeremy Senglin
|G
|6-2
|190
|03/24/95
|Weber State/USA
|Weber State/NCAA
|R
|15
|Isaiah Whitehead
|G
|6-4
|213
|03/08/95
|Seton Hall/USA
|Brooklyn Nets
|1
|42
|Jacob Wiley
|F
|6-8
|213
|09/04/94
|Eastern Washington/USA
|Eastern Washington/NCAA
|R
*Will not participate due to injury
2017 Nets Summer League Schedule – Las Vegas, Nev. (all times PDT)
Friday, 7/7 vs. Atlanta – 5 p.m. at Cox Pavilion
Saturday, 7/8 No game scheduled
Sunday, 7/9 vs. Milwaukee – 3 p.m. at Cox Pavilion
Monday, 7/10 vs. New Orleans – 3 p.m. at Cox Pavilion
Tuesday, 7/11 No game scheduled
Wednesday, 7/12 – Monday, 7/17 Championship Tournament