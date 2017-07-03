BROOKLYN NETS ANNOUNCE SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their roster for the 2017 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, which tips off July 7.

The Nets are returning to Las Vegas for a third consecutive year and will make their fourth overall appearance at the event. Brooklyn’s team features current Nets Spencer Dinwiddie, Archie Goodwin, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Caris LeVert and Isaiah Whitehead, and the Nets will be led by Head Coach Kenny Atkinson for the second straight season.

Brooklyn’s full Summer League roster and schedule can be found below.

# NAME POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE/COUNTRY LAST TEAM YRS 31 Jarrett Allen* C 6-11 234 04/21/98 Texas/USA Texas/NCAA R 53 Nathan Boothe C 6-9 240 02/03/94 Toledo/USA Toledo/NCAA R 8 Spencer Dinwiddie G 6-6 200 04/06/93 Colorado/USA Brooklyn Nets 3 34 Milton Doyle G 6-4 180 10/31/93 Loyola Chicago/USA Loyola Chicago/NCAA R 10 Archie Goodwin G 6-5 205 08/17/94 Kentucky/USA Brooklyn Nets 4 24 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson F 6-7 214 01/03/95 Arizona/USA Brooklyn Nets 2 0 Prince Ibeh C 6-10 260 06/03/94 Texas/USA Long Island Nets/NBA G League R 22 Caris LeVert G/F 6-7 203 08/25/94 Michigan/USA Brooklyn Nets 1 9 Tahjere McCall G 6-5 190 08/17/94 Tennessee State/USA Tennessee State/NCAA R 4 J.J. Moore F 6-6 224 05/25/91 Rutgers/USA Maccabi Rishon Lezion/Israel R 21 Kamari Murphy F 6-9 218 12/14/93 Miami/USA Miami/NCAA R 17 Vincent Poirier C 7-0 255 10/17/93 France Paris-Levallois Basket/France R 26 Rodney Pryor G 6-4 200 10/14/92 Georgetown/USA Georgetown/NCAA R 30 Jeremy Senglin G 6-2 190 03/24/95 Weber State/USA Weber State/NCAA R 15 Isaiah Whitehead G 6-4 213 03/08/95 Seton Hall/USA Brooklyn Nets 1 42 Jacob Wiley F 6-8 213 09/04/94 Eastern Washington/USA Eastern Washington/NCAA R

*Will not participate due to injury

2017 Nets Summer League Schedule – Las Vegas, Nev. (all times PDT)

Friday, 7/7 vs. Atlanta – 5 p.m. at Cox Pavilion

Saturday, 7/8 No game scheduled

Sunday, 7/9 vs. Milwaukee – 3 p.m. at Cox Pavilion

Monday, 7/10 vs. New Orleans – 3 p.m. at Cox Pavilion

Tuesday, 7/11 No game scheduled

Wednesday, 7/12 – Monday, 7/17 Championship Tournament