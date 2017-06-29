Brooklyn Nets to Host Open Auditions for Public Address Announcer

BROOKLYN (June 29, 2017) – The Brooklyn Nets will hold an open audition for a public address (PA) announcer on Tuesday, July 18 at 3 p.m. at Barclays Center. Registration begins at 2:30 p.m. at the EmblemHealth Dean Street entrance lobby.

The PA announcer serves as the main voice of the Nets during all home games at Barclays Center. The role includes calling the starting lineup, game action, and other in-arena announcements.

Participants will be asked to do a script read and basketball calls over the PA during auditions. Finalists must be available for callbacks on Monday, July 31 at 2 p.m., which will include announcing for a game with local basketball teams at Barclays Center.