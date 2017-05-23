BROOKLYN NETS TO HOLD SUMMER BASKETBALL CAMPS THROUGHOUT NEW YORK AND IN NEW JERSEY

BROOKLYN (May 23, 2017) – The Brooklyn Nets will host summer basketball camps in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, New Jersey, and on Long Island for youth ages 4-14 of all skill levels. All dates and times are listed below.

The fourth annual Brooklyn Nets Hamptons Basketball Camp Powered by DRIBBL will return for its fourth consecutive year to Southampton Town Recreation Center. The Nets and DRIBBL, the award-winning New York-based basketball program, will offer campers in Pre-Kindergarten through eighth grade personalized instruction from Nets personnel and DRIBBL coaches. Participants will also have the opportunity to meet Brooklyn Nets players and Nets Head Coach Kenny Atkinson.

The Junior Nets Basketball Camp will hold two sessions at Aviator Sports in Brooklyn and one session at Summit YMCA in New Jersey for campers in second through eighth grade. Unity Sports personnel will provide instruction on basketball fundamentals, teamwork, sportsmanship, and personal development. Campers will receive a Junior Nets jersey and one ticket to a select 2017-18 Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center.

The inaugural Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy will hold its first session at York College in Queens, and a second session at Asphalt Green in Battery Park City, Manhattan. Campers ages 6-14 will participate in drills and games, receive camp uniforms, and have a chance to meet Nets players.

For more information on the Brooklyn Nets Hamptons Camp or to register, please click here or contact Teddy Friedman, DRIBBL’s Director of Operations, at 212-717-7651 or LT@Dribbl.com. For more information on the Junior Nets camp and Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy summer camp, visit Brooklynnets.com.

Junior Nets Basketball Camp

Session I July 24-28 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Aviator Sports & Events Center, Brooklyn, NY Session II August 7-11 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Aviator Sports & Events Center, Brooklyn, NY August 7-11 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. YMCA, Summit, NJ

Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy

Session I August 14-18 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. York College, Queens, NY Session II August 21-25 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Asphalt Green, Battery Park City, New York, NY

Brooklyn Nets Hamptons Basketball Camp Powered by DRIBBL