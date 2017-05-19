Joe Harris talks teamwork with the students of Granville T. Woods School

With a full auditorium of students at Granville T. Woods School hanging on his every word, Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris shared how important an influence teamwork has been on his basketball career.

Joe Harris is out here spending some time this morning with the kids of Granville T. Woods School! pic.twitter.com/UdzcoC2WPo — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 17, 2017

“It’s my favorite thing about the game of basketball because everyone is unified trying to accomplish a common goal," Harris said.

This Scholastic Slam Dunk Event highlighted the importance of health and exercise, and what it means to be a good teammate and classmate.

“One thing for you guys to remember about what you’re doing, whenever you feel you’re doing something wrong, there are so many people around you that can pick you up, you don’t have to achieve it by yourself," Harris told the kids."That’s what it’s about, being a teammate and working together.”

After speaking, Harris participated in some fun basketball drills, spreading his knowledge about the fundamentals of basketball and sharing a smile or two.

Having a great time with these kids and @jrnba pic.twitter.com/extzoasMjL — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 17, 2017

