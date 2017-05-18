Spencer Dinwiddie Teams Up for Top Moment

Spencer Dinwiddie turned a 10-day contract into multi-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets this season and posted a career-highs in games (59), starts (18), minutes (22.8), points (7.3), rebounds (2.8) and FG% (.444). There was a lot to like personally for Dinwiddie, but his favorite play of the season was setting the table for an Isaiah Whitehead block. Dinwiddie and Whitehead both hustled back to chase down Michael Carter-Williams, with Dinwiddie slowing him down just long enough for Whitehead to rise and knock the ball into the first row. He didn’t get the glory, but helping out a teammate is good enough for Dinwiddie.